Nine weeks of Athlete of the Week are complete, but there is still one major piece of the fall sports season left.

Now it is time to look at the entire body of work.

Nominations are officially open for the 2026 Aroostook County Athletes of the Fall, and this year the awards will have a new format designed to better reflect the different sizes of athletic programs across the area.

Instead of crowning one boys winner and one girls winner, there will be four Athlete of the Fall awards:

Large School Boys Athlete of the Fall

Large School Girls Athlete of the Fall

Small School Boys Athlete of the Fall

Small School Girls Athlete of the Fall

How the School Divisions Will Work

The Athlete of the Fall divisions will not follow individual MPA sport classifications.

Instead, schools are being separated based on the overall size and participation level of their athletic programs.

The Large School Division will include:

Presque Isle

Caribou

Houlton

Fort Kent

All other Aroostook County schools covered during the fall season will compete in the Small School Division.

The goal is to create more balanced comparisons while still recognizing the very best seasons from across the County.

Nominations Will Be Organized by School, Not by Sport

Athlete of the Fall is an overall fall sports award, so athletes from soccer, cross country, golf and other eligible fall sports will all be considered together within their division.

Nominations will be organized by school, making it easier to see the top candidates from across the area.

There is also no one-athlete-per-school limit.

If a school has multiple athletes who put together exceptional seasons, they can all be nominated and considered for the final ballot.

A standout soccer player and a championship-level cross country runner from the same school should both have an opportunity to be recognized.

This Award Is About the Entire Season

Athlete of the Fall is different from Athlete of the Week.

A single huge game can make someone a strong weekly candidate. For this award, we are looking at everything an athlete accomplished from the beginning of the fall through the postseason.

That includes:

Season-long production and consistency, postseason performances, championships and major meet results, individual milestones, importance to the team, leadership, sportsmanship and overall impact.

An athlete does not need to have won Athlete of the Week to be nominated or selected as an Athlete of the Fall finalist.

Likewise, an Athlete of the Week victory does not automatically guarantee a spot on the final ballot.

This is a fresh evaluation of the complete fall season.

What to Include With Your Nomination

Coaches, athletic directors, parents, teammates, fans and community members are encouraged to submit nominations.

Please include:

The athlete's name

School

Sport

Season statistics or accomplishments

Postseason or championship performances

Awards, milestones or other notable achievements

Why you believe they deserve Athlete of the Fall consideration

The more information provided, the stronger the nomination can be when the final ballots are built.

Nominations Close Thursday at 5 P.M.

Athlete of the Fall nominations will remain open through Thursday, November 12 at 5 p.m.

Once nominations close, the top candidates will be selected for each of the four divisions and voting will begin shortly afterward.

That means we will have separate ballots for:

Large School Boys

Large School Girls

Small School Boys

Small School Girls

Nine weeks of weekly voting gave us a chance to recognize incredible individual performances.

Now we get to answer a bigger question.

Who put together the best complete fall seasons in Aroostook County?