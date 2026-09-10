The fall high school sports season is picking up speed across Aroostook County, and another week means another chance to put some of The County's best performances in the spotlight.

Nominations are now open for Fall Week Two of Athlete of the Week.

For this week's ballot, we're looking at performances from Monday, September 7 through Saturday, September 12.

Soccer, cross-country and golf athletes are eligible, with separate Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week winners.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

• WHAT: Week Two Athlete of the Week nominations are open

• WHO: Boys and girls competing in soccer, cross-country and golf

• WHEN: Performances from September 7 through September 12 are eligible

• WHY IT MATTERS: Two County athletes will earn the spotlight when voting wraps up next week

Send Us the Performance, Not Just the Name

This is where coaches, parents, teammates and fans can help.

If an athlete had a huge game, tell us what they did. If a runner turned in a great race, send us the place and time. If a golfer went low, give us the score and the course.

Goals, assists, saves, shutouts, race victories, personal bests, low rounds and clutch performances all help us put together the strongest possible ballot.

When you nominate an athlete, please include:

• Athlete's name

• School

• Sport

• Boys or girls

• Date of the game, race or match

• Opponent or event

• Stats, score, finish or other details from the performance

The more information you give us, the better.

Games Through Saturday Count

Don't forget about the rest of the week.

Games, golf matches and cross-country meets played through Saturday, September 12 are part of the Week Two window.

That means a big Friday night performance or Saturday race can still earn an athlete a spot in consideration.

Nominations will remain open through Sunday, September 13 at 9 p.m.

After nominations close, we'll put together separate boys and girls ballots and open voting. Fans will once again be able to vote once per hour, with voting scheduled to close Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Week Two winners will be announced Friday morning.

Nominate a County Athlete

Some of the best performances of the season happen far away from the biggest crowds. That's why we want to hear from people watching these athletes every day.

If somebody stood out between September 7 and September 12, send us the numbers and help get their performance into the conversation.

Submit your Fall Week Two Athlete of the Week nomination below.

<a href="https://dpds.survey.fm/fall-week-two-athlete-of-week-nomination">View Survey</a>

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!