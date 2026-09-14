Milestones, Hat Tricks and Clutch Goals: Vote for Fall Week Two Athlete of the Week

Week Two delivered some huge performances across Aroostook County, and now it's time for County sports fans to decide who takes home Athlete of the Week honors.

The Fall Week Two Athlete of the Week ballot is officially set, with five boys and six girls representing soccer and golf programs from across The County.

This week's nominees produced everything from a 100-career-goal milestone and hat tricks to a medalist round, an overtime winner and big performances in rivalry games.

Fans can vote once per hour in both polls until Thursday 3pm, with the Week Two boys and girls winners announced Friday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

WHAT: Fall Week Two Athlete of the Week voting

Fall Week Two Athlete of the Week voting WHO: Five boys and six girls from across Aroostook County

Five boys and six girls from across Aroostook County SPORTS: Soccer and golf

Soccer and golf VOTING: One vote per hour in each poll, through Thursday at 3pm

One vote per hour in each poll, through Thursday at 3pm WINNERS: Announced Friday morning

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Josh Querze, Madawaska, Soccer

Querze put together one of the biggest weeks of the young fall season.

He erupted for seven goals and an assist in Madawaska's 10-1 win over Central Aroostook, then followed it by reaching the 100-career-goal milestone during the Owls' 6-0 victory over Southern Aroostook.

Cooper Willard, Houlton, Soccer

Willard found the net throughout the week for the Shires.

He scored twice against Mattanawcook Academy before delivering a hat trick in Houlton's 4-1 victory over Schenck, giving him five goals across the two games.

Kellen McCrum, Central Aroostook, Golf

McCrum earns the golf spot on the Week Two ballot after leading Central Aroostook on the course.

He shot a 39 to earn medalist honors as the Panthers defeated Ashland 162-244.

Bodey McPherson, Presque Isle, Soccer

McPherson earns a spot on the ballot after helping Presque Isle put together a strong week on the boys soccer field.

He picked up an assist during the Wildcats' 5-1 rivalry victory over Caribou, helping Presque Isle generate another strong offensive performance during the early part of the season.

Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon, Soccer

Tuttle was at the center of a huge offensive night for Hodgdon.

He recorded a hat trick as the Hawks rolled to an 8-3 victory over Penobscot Christian, giving him one of the strongest single-game scoring performances of Week Two.

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Reese Doucette, Fort Kent, Soccer

Doucette delivered one of the week's biggest individual performances.

The Fort Kent standout scored six goals in the Lady Warriors' 8-1 victory over Houlton, accounting for most of the Fort Kent offense in the win.

Addison Labelle, Ashland, Soccer

Labelle made an impact as both a scorer and playmaker during a memorable week for Ashland.

She assisted on both goals in the Lady Hornets' 2-1 win over Mattanawcook Academy, the victory that gave Coach Pete Belskis career win No. 500.

Labelle then followed it with a hat trick in Ashland's 11-0 victory over Hodgdon.

Peyton Boinske, Presque Isle, Soccer

Boinske delivered in two Presque Isle victories.

She scored twice in the Lady Wildcats' 4-1 rivalry win over Caribou, then turned distributor Saturday with two assists in a 4-1 victory over MDI.

Mia McNally, Katahdin, Soccer

McNally helped lead a strong afternoon for the Lady Cougars.

She scored two goals as Katahdin shut out Penquis 4-0, providing half of the Cougars' offense in the victory.

Selena Crouse, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Sometimes Athlete of the Week is about delivering when the game is on the line.

Crouse did exactly that, scoring the overtime game-winning goal in Central Aroostook's 1-0 victory over Madawaska.

Lily Bell, Caribou, Soccer

Bell rounds out a loaded girls ballot after another busy week for Caribou.

The Vikings faced a pair of tough Class B tests during the Week Two window, including the Route 1 rivalry matchup with Presque Isle and Saturday's game against Brewer.

Bell's work for the Vikings earns her a spot among this week's six girls finalists.

Vote for the Athlete of the Week

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!