A busy Tuesday around the area on both the girls and boys sides on the hardwood. Here are the scores and highlights form around the County

Girls Basketball

Central Aroostook 65, Easton 12

Presque Isle 61, Houlton 29

Marion Young led the Lady Wildcats with 19 points, and Nora Curtis added 14. Houlton was paced by Tori Erwin with 14 points.

Ashland 47, Van Buren 32

Ashland pulled away in the second half. Addison Labelle led the Lady Hornets with 14, while Van Buren was led by Emily Lapierre with 13 points with Madelyn Marquis adding 12.

Hodgdon 59, Washburn 24

Hodgdon finished strong behind Ava Ezell's game-high 20 points, and Raina Ezell adding in 16. Washburn was led by Anna Castonguay with 14 points.

Boys Basketball

Hodgdon 80, Washburn 50

A balanced night for Hodgdon, led by Cyran Ciarleglio with 22 points, Wyatt Oliver added 19, and Cam Hannington chipping in 12. Washburn got a game-high 28 from Garrett Plourde.

Van Buren 89, Ashland 37

Van Buren rolled behind Alex Violette's game-high 24, Alex Bebout added 12, and Ian Willis with 11. Ashland was led by Cole Soucy with 12 points.

Presque Isle 88, Houlton 27

Kasen Bua led the way with 22 points, Cruze Casavant had 17, Bodie McPherson added 14, and Rafael Urdeneta finished with 10. Houlton was led by Jayden Wu with 10 points.

Easton 62, Central Aroostook 58

Easton edged Central Aroostook in a close one.

Fort Fairfield 70, Southern Aroostook 30

Fort Fairfield was led by Ethan Walsh's game-high 17 points, Lucas Cormier added 12, and Cayden Ala chipped in 11.

