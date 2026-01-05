Winter sports are rolling across Aroostook County, and it’s time to have your say. Week Four Winter Athlete of the Week voting is now open, and your votes will help decide which standout student-athlete earns the fourth honor of the season.

All winter long, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on the players who do more than fill up the stat sheet. We’re talking about athletes who step up in clutch moments, lead in the locker room and the classroom, and represent their schools and communities with pride. Now that the opening stretch of games, meets and matches are in the books and the nominees are set, it’s your turn to help pick our fourth winter winner.

You can vote once per hour until Thursday at 1 pm, so be sure to come back often, support your school, and help spread the word with teammates, classmates, and fans. Every vote helps make sure the hard work of these student-athletes doesn’t go unnoticed.

Here are Week Four's nominees:

Aden Jeffers - Fort Kent High School - Scored a season-high 36 in a win

Owen Corrigan - Caribou High School - Scored 21 in a win

Peyton Roy - Wisdom High School - Scored a combined 41 in two wins

Ally Sheilds - Southern Aroostook High School - Scored a season-high 30 in a win

Quinn Pelletier - Madawaska High School - Scored 22 in a win

Emily LaPierre - Van Buren High School - Scored a season high 25 in a win

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! To learn more about NMCC and what they are contributing to the community, follow them HERE

Proudly presented by Richardson's in Patten! For information on how to improve your lakeside, shorefront, or camp properties with Wave Armor and Floe, visit Richardson's today!