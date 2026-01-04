It was a busy Saturday throughout the County, with both boys and girls matchups across almost every sport. Here are the results:

Girls Basketball

Van Buren over East Grand 65 to 10. Emily Lapierre led the way for the Lady Crusaders with 25 points, with Madelyn Marquis adding in 22.

Mattanawcook Academy over Caribou 69 to 39. Lilly Bell led the way for the Lady Vikings with 10.

Presque Isle over Hermon 52 to 37.

Boys Basketball

Van Buren victorious over East Grand 62 to 23. Eighth grader Ben Marquis led the way for the Crusaders with 14 points, with Alex Bebout adding 12 and Isaac Martin chipping in 10.

Caribou over Mattanawcook Academy 70 to 51. Owen Corrigan and Chandler St. Peter led the way for the Vikings with 21 points a piece, with Landon Belanger adding in 10.

Hermon over Presque Isle 54 to 37.

Hockey

Hampden Academy over Presque Isle 4 to 1. Matthew Bouchard scored the lone Wildcats goal (3).

John Bapst over Houlton/Hodgdon 7 to 2. Patrick Marino scored both goals for the Blackhawks.

Wrestling

Caribou went 3–0 with team wins over:

Caribou 58, Woodland 18

Caribou 64, Calais 11

Caribou 53, Washington Academy 24

Brock Gagnon, Mason St. Peter, Katelynn Thibodeau, and Myles Ryan all went undefeated throughout the meet.

Alpine Skiing — BigRock (January 2, 2026)

Girls Race

The girls AM race featured a tight battle at the top, with Carib Taylor (St. Peter) posting the fastest run of the day at 1:46.60. Fort Kent grabbed the next two spots, as Haidyn Saucier (FKHS) finished second in 1:47.46, followed closely by teammate Addison Plourde (FKHS) at 1:48.41.

In the team standings, Fort Kent led the way with 791 points. Among County programs in the field, Presque Isle finished with 539 points, while Caribou posted 200 and Central Aroostook finished with 190.

Boys Race

The boys afternoon giant slalom was run over two runs, and Reed Michaud (FKHS) came out on top with a combined time of 1:40.01. Michaud’s splits were 49.75 on Run 1 and 50.26 on Run 2. Central Aroostook had a strong showing in the top four, with Kohen Kinney (CAHS) placing third in 1:41.91 and Dayton Taylor (CAHS) right behind in fourth at 1:43.11.

Team scoring was close at the top, with Fort Kent taking first with 785 points. Central Aroostook followed in second at 754, and Presque Isle was third with 734. Caribou was right there as well, finishing fourth with 730 points, showing how tight the team race was throughout the afternoon.

