Fall sports are underway across Aroostook County, and it is time to start recognizing the athletes making an impact.

Week One nominations are now open for the 2026 Fall Athlete of the Week.

This fall, we will recognize two athletes every week, one boys winner and one girls winner, from soccer, cross-country, football, and golf. Week One covers all performances and events through September 5th!

WHO STOOD OUT?

Maybe it was a five-goal soccer match.

Maybe it was a goalkeeper who kept their team in the game, a runner who put together a huge race, or a golfer who turned in the low round of the day.

We want to hear about it.

When submitting a nomination, give us more than just the athlete's name. Tell us what they did, when they did it and why the performance deserves consideration.

WEEK ONE NOMINATIONS

Use the nomination form below to submit:

Nominations for Week One will remain open through Sunday, September 6 at 9 p.m.

After nominations close, we will select the finalists and open separate boys and girls voting Sunday evening.

Fans will then be able to vote once per hour before voting closes Thursday at 3 p.m.

The first Fall Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week of the fall will be announced Friday.

HELP US FIND THE COUNTY'S BEST PERFORMANCES

Coaches, parents, teammates and fans are encouraged to nominate athletes.

You may know about a performance we haven't seen yet, especially with teams playing throughout Aroostook County every afternoon and weekend. This is your chance to make sure it gets noticed. You can send your nominations, results, and more either [HERE] or [HERE]