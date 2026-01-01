Winter sports are in full swing across Aroostook County, and the race for our next Winter Athlete of the Week is heating up fast. From packed gymnasiums and roaring student sections to the first skate cuts on fresh ice, the energy is real right now, and all across The County, student-athletes are delivering moments worth celebrating.

Week Four nominations are now open and will remain open until NOON on Sunday, covering performances from December 29th through January 3rd. Coaches, athletic directors, parents, teammates, and fans are all encouraged to nominate the athletes who stood out during this stretch of games, meets, and matches. Maybe it’s a senior captain who set the tone in back-to-back wins, a goalie who kept their team in every game, a wrestler who battled through a tough bracket, a skier who dropped a big time on the course, or a freshman who continues to make an immediate impact—if they earned it, we want to hear about it.

Athlete of the Week isn’t just about the biggest stat line. It’s about the athletes who show up, compete hard, lead the right way, and represent their schools with pride. And the only way we can make sure every sport and every community is represented is with your help. Nominating is the best way to make sure the hard work of your student-athletes doesn’t go unnoticed, especially in a week where big performances can happen anywhere, from a rivalry game to a mid-week road trip.

Here’s the truth: some of the best stories and performances never make it into a box score. That’s why we’re asking for more than just nominations! If you’re at the games and events, help us tell the story of winter sports in The County.

✅ Send in nominations when you see someone step up.

📣 Send in results so we can keep the community updated.

📸 Send in photos of the moments that matter—game winners, podium finishes, senior nights, big stops, team celebrations, and everything in between.

Send them HERE

Whether you’re a coach, a parent in the stands, a student cheering in the section, or a fan who never misses a home game, your submissions help us shine a light on athletes from every corner of Aroostook County, in ALL winter sports, and across all schools and classes.

So if you saw something impressive this week, don’t assume “someone else will send it.” Be the reason that athlete gets recognized. Nominate them, share the result, and snap a photo if you can, because these winter moments move fast, and they deserve to be remembered.

Week Four nominations close at NOON on Sunday. Don’t wait! Get your nominee in and help us keep the spotlight on the athletes making this season special.

