We are happy to announce that our Week Seven Athlete of the Week is Kellen McCrum from Central Aroostook High School. Kellen had a combined 42 points with a career-high effort of 26 points in two Panther wins this past week

Join us in congratulating Kellen on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week. He joins Logan Caron of Presque Isle, Kason Bua of Presque Isle, Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle, Harleigh Allen of Central Aroostook, Isaac Staples of Presque Isle and Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook in this seasons' winners of the award.

Voting took place from January 27th - January 30th.

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your nominations AND votes helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes like Logan, Kason, Aleah, Harleigh, Isaac and Lilly in our community.

Nominations are open for Week Eight Athlete of the week! Tap HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!