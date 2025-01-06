Central Aroostook girls to 7-1 with win over Madawaska

In the first game of the Monday 101.9 the Rock double-header, the Central Aroostook Lady Panthers move to 7-1 with a decisive 72-20 win over the Madawaska Lady Owls.

Harleigh Allen's 19 points led the charge as four Lady Panthers finished in double-figures, along with Lilly Burtt's 15 points, Maggie Mahan's 11 points and Charlie Pierce's 10 points.

The Lady Panthers next game is Wednesday in Mars Hill against the Hodgdon Lady Hawks.

Madawaska falls to 2-5 on the season and the Lady Owls led by Sophia Toussaint's 6 points. Their next game is Wednesday versus the Wisdom Lady Pioneers.

