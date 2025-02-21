We are happy to announce that our Week Ten Athlete of the Week is Ainsley Caron from Caribou High School. Ainsley was nominated for her outstanding attitude and team play for the Lady Vikings all season long!

Join us in congratulating Ainsley on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week. She joins Oliver Woollard of Presque Isle, Maggie Mahan of Central Aroostook, Kellen McCrum of Central Aroostook, Logan Caron of Presque Isle, Kason Bua of Presque Isle, Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle, Harleigh Allen of Central Aroostook, Isaac Staples of Presque Isle and Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook in this seasons' winners of the award.

Voting took place from February 17th - February 20th.

The other nominees for this past week were:

Taylor York - Presque Isle High School

Camden Pelletier - Wisdom High School

Connor Edwards - Katahdin High School

Chase Flewelling - Easton

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your nominations AND votes helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes like Oliver, Maggie, Kellen, Logan, Kason, Aleah, Harleigh, Isaac and Lilly in our community.

