The spring sports season is reaching one of its busiest stretches across Aroostook County, and it is time to recognize another round of standout performances.

Nominations are now open for Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week, covering performances and events from Monday, May 18 through Sunday, May 24.

This week’s nominations are open to spring athletes from across The County, including baseball, softball, tennis, track and field, and lacrosse. Whether it was a big game at the plate, a strong pitching performance, a race win, a personal best, a clutch tennis match, or a big moment on the lacrosse field, we want to hear about it.

Athlete of the Week is a chance to highlight the athletes who are making an impact for their teams, representing their schools, and giving their communities something to cheer about during a packed spring schedule.

Coaches, athletic administrators, parents, players, and fans are encouraged to submit nominations. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport, opponent or event, and details from the performance.

Once nominations are collected, voting will open and fans will have the chance to support the athlete they believe had the top performance of Spring Week Five.

Nominate a County athlete now and help us recognize another strong week of spring sports in Aroostook County. Nominations are open until 9pm Sunday!