Caribou Boys Post Big Road Win over Orono

The Caribou Vikings overcame a slow start to secure an impressive 59-49 road victory over Orono on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 14-8 after the first quarter, the Vikings found their rhythm in the second period, exploding for 19 points to take a slim halftime lead. Caribou maintained their momentum in the second half, outscoring Orono in both quarters to seal the win.

Tristan Robbins delivered a standout performance, leading Caribou with 21 points and nine rebounds. Robbins punctuated the victory with a thunderous two-handed slam in the final minutes. Owen Corrigan also had a big night, contributing 20 points to the Vikings' offensive effort. Balanced scoring from Ethan Sargent (7 points), Ben St. Pierre (7), and Alex Belanger (4) further bolstered Caribou’s attack.

Orono (6-3) was led by Peter Sodoborg, who tallied 17 points. Sam Allen and Eli Hughes each added 10 points, while Nate Francis dominated the boards with 17 rebounds and chipped in 8 points. Despite their efforts, the Red Riots couldn’t keep pace with Caribou’s second-half surge.

The Vikings (8-1) will look to continue their strong season as they host rival Presque Isle on Wednesday.

