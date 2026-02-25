2026 Aroostook League All-Star Winter Teams Announced
Aroostook County is loaded with talent, and the 2026 Aroostook League All-Star Teams prove it.
This list spans multiple classes and sports, and it is a strong reminder of just how deep the talent pool is across the County. Whether it was big scoring nights, clutch tournament runs, leadership, consistency, or standout performances in ski competition, these athletes earned their place.
Congratulations to all of the 2026 Aroostook League All-Star Team selections and to the coaches, teammates, families, and communities who helped support them throughout the season.
2026 Aroostook League All-Star Teams
Boys Class B/C Basketball
Caribou: Landen Belanger, Owen Corrigan, Colby Ouellette, Carsen Richards, Chandler St. Peter
Fort Kent: Aden Jeffers, Tobias Naranja, Mason Pelletier
Houlton: Jonathan Soto, Jaedon Wu
Presque Isle: Kason Bua, Cruze Casavant, Bodey McPherson, Eli Mosher, Carter Vigue
Girls Class B/C Basketball
Caribou: Lillian Bell, Quinn Corrigan, Carly Levesque, Peyton West
Fort Kent: Trinity Daigle, Katherine Michaud, Emlynn Nadeau
Houlton: Tori Ervin, Reagan Wright
Presque Isle: Carrlyn Buck, Georganna Curtis, Lenora Curtis, Marion Young
Boys Class D/S Basketball
Central Aroostook: Kellen McCrum, Will Whited
Easton: Raiden Cochran, Mason Pelletier
Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Ethan Walsh
Hodgdon: Cyran Ciarleglio, Wyatt Oliver
Katahdin: Bryten Hartsgrove, Calvin Richardson
Madawaska: Braden Pelletier, Quinn Pelletier, Aleck Gendreau
Southern Aroostook: Lincoln Hardy, Kason Lawler
Washburn: Garrett Plourde
Wisdom: Sam Tardif
Girls Class D/S Basketball
Ashland: Addison Labelle, Sadie Trams
Central Aroostook: Harleigh Allen, Lilly Burtt
Easton: Abigail Hopkins
Fort Fairfield: Adrianna Bridges
Hodgdon: Ava Ezell
Katahdin: Polly Cullen, Ayanna Lester, Emily McNally
Madawaska: Dianiliz Conde-Silva
Southern Aroostook: Alexa Hersey, Ally Shields
Van Buren: Emily Lapierre
Wisdom: Maddie Cyr, Ava Lerman, Peyton Roy
Nordic-Alpine Events
Fort Kent: Findley Marquis
Presque Isle: Silas Baser
Nordic Events - Boys
Caribou: Jacob Bennett, Pierce Gorneault, Xander Jamieson, Owen Tetlow
Fort Fairfield: Ben Chartier
Fort Kent: Collin Harvey, Alden Reardon
Madawaska: Marcus Spahr
Presque Isle: Jacob Bennett, Noah Holland
Nordic Events - Girls
Caribou: Isabella Albert, Emma Graves
Fort Kent: Addison Chasse, Piper Gagnon
Presque Isle: Marie Johnston, Taylor York
Alpine Events - Boys
Caribou: Marshall Hersey, Trent Hersey
Central Aroostook: Kohen Kinney, Dayton Taylor
Fort Kent: Findley Marquis, Wyatt Marquis, Reed Michaud, Caleb Pelletier, Keegan Raymond, Caleb Saucier, Logan Thibodeau
Presque Isle: Silas Baser
Alpine Events - Girls
Caribou: Taylor St. Peter
Central Aroostook: Danica Taylor
Fort Kent: Lilly Bouchard, Laney Caron, Savannah Collin, Tilly Daigle, Kamryn Martin, Addison Plourde, Haidyn Saucier
Presque Isle: Mallory Cronin
A huge congratulations again to every athlete named to the 2026 Aroostook League All-Star Teams. This is a special honor, and a well-earned one.
