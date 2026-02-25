Aroostook County is loaded with talent, and the 2026 Aroostook League All-Star Teams prove it.

This list spans multiple classes and sports, and it is a strong reminder of just how deep the talent pool is across the County. Whether it was big scoring nights, clutch tournament runs, leadership, consistency, or standout performances in ski competition, these athletes earned their place.

Congratulations to all of the 2026 Aroostook League All-Star Team selections and to the coaches, teammates, families, and communities who helped support them throughout the season.

2026 Aroostook League All-Star Teams

Boys Class B/C Basketball

Caribou: Landen Belanger, Owen Corrigan, Colby Ouellette, Carsen Richards, Chandler St. Peter

Fort Kent: Aden Jeffers, Tobias Naranja, Mason Pelletier

Houlton: Jonathan Soto, Jaedon Wu

Presque Isle: Kason Bua, Cruze Casavant, Bodey McPherson, Eli Mosher, Carter Vigue

Girls Class B/C Basketball

Caribou: Lillian Bell, Quinn Corrigan, Carly Levesque, Peyton West

Fort Kent: Trinity Daigle, Katherine Michaud, Emlynn Nadeau

Houlton: Tori Ervin, Reagan Wright

Presque Isle: Carrlyn Buck, Georganna Curtis, Lenora Curtis, Marion Young

Boys Class D/S Basketball

Central Aroostook: Kellen McCrum, Will Whited

Easton: Raiden Cochran, Mason Pelletier

Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Ethan Walsh

Hodgdon: Cyran Ciarleglio, Wyatt Oliver

Katahdin: Bryten Hartsgrove, Calvin Richardson

Madawaska: Braden Pelletier, Quinn Pelletier, Aleck Gendreau

Southern Aroostook: Lincoln Hardy, Kason Lawler

Washburn: Garrett Plourde

Wisdom: Sam Tardif

Girls Class D/S Basketball

Ashland: Addison Labelle, Sadie Trams

Central Aroostook: Harleigh Allen, Lilly Burtt

Easton: Abigail Hopkins

Fort Fairfield: Adrianna Bridges

Hodgdon: Ava Ezell

Katahdin: Polly Cullen, Ayanna Lester, Emily McNally

Madawaska: Dianiliz Conde-Silva

Southern Aroostook: Alexa Hersey, Ally Shields

Van Buren: Emily Lapierre

Wisdom: Maddie Cyr, Ava Lerman, Peyton Roy

Nordic-Alpine Events

Fort Kent: Findley Marquis

Presque Isle: Silas Baser

Nordic Events - Boys

Caribou: Jacob Bennett, Pierce Gorneault, Xander Jamieson, Owen Tetlow

Fort Fairfield: Ben Chartier

Fort Kent: Collin Harvey, Alden Reardon

Madawaska: Marcus Spahr

Noah Holland

Nordic Events - Girls

Caribou: Isabella Albert, Emma Graves

Fort Kent: Addison Chasse, Piper Gagnon

Presque Isle: Marie Johnston, Taylor York

Alpine Events - Boys

Caribou: Marshall Hersey, Trent Hersey

Central Aroostook: Kohen Kinney, Dayton Taylor

Fort Kent: Findley Marquis, Wyatt Marquis, Reed Michaud, Caleb Pelletier, Keegan Raymond, Caleb Saucier, Logan Thibodeau

Presque Isle: Silas Baser

Alpine Events - Girls

Caribou: Taylor St. Peter

Central Aroostook: Danica Taylor

Fort Kent: Lilly Bouchard, Laney Caron, Savannah Collin, Tilly Daigle, Kamryn Martin, Addison Plourde, Haidyn Saucier

Presque Isle: Mallory Cronin

A huge congratulations again to every athlete named to the 2026 Aroostook League All-Star Teams. This is a special honor, and a well-earned one.

