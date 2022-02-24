Wisdom Onto Class D North Championship Beating Machias; Recap

Class D Girls Take Center Stage

Thursday afternoon's session kicked off a day and evening of Class D semifinal high school basketball action. The two games in the session were girls' games and the first matchup saw the #2 Wisdom Pioneers taking on the #3 Machias Bulldogs.

Wisdom advanced with a convincing win over Katahdin, led by a 30-point performance from Lily Roy. Machias was able to hold off a gritty East Grand team in the quarterfinals to move into Thursday's semifinal.

1st Quarter

The opening quarter was a back-and-forth battle with the two teams exchanging baskets and 2 point leads. Machias wanted to play a methodical pace while Wisdom wanted to push the ball up the court at any opportunity. The Bulldogs were led by Maleah Rhodes 4 points and Krisin Grant scored 3 points in the first quarter. Machias got 2 points apiece from Skyler Tinker and Jaida Case. Wisdom was led by Olivia Ouellette's 6 points with Abbie Lerman scoring 3 points and Alexis Silva adding 2 points. The score at the end of the first quarter Wisdom 11 Machias 11

2nd Quarter

Wisdom overwhelmed Machias in the second quarter a kept the Bulldogs from scoring throughout the entire quarter. The Pioneers offense was led by Lily Roy's 9 points in the quarter with Ouellette scoring 4 points. Ava Lerman scored 3 points with Kylie Pelletier, and Abbie Lerman scoring 2 points apiece. Going into halftime the score Wisdom 31 Machias 11

3rd Quarter

The Pioneers continued to dominate the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. Machias ended a 23-0 run when Krisin Grant made a three-point field goal for her only points of the quarter. Skyler Tinker scored 5 points and Jaida Anderson scored 2 points for Machias. Lily Roy scored 10 points to lead Wisdom with Abbie Lerman scoring 5 points and Ouellette adding 4 points. The score Wisdom 50 Machias 21

4th Quarter

The fourth quarter was played out with both teams putting in a strong effort to close out the game. For Machias Anderson scored 2 points in the fourth quarter and Jaida Case went 2-2 from the free-throw line. Sklyler Tinker led the Bulldogs with 7 points. Lily Roy scored 2 points in the quarter and finished with a game-high of 21 points. Abbie Lerman scored 7 points in the quarter and finished with 17 points and Olivia Ouellette totaled 14 points for Wisdom. The final score Wisdom 61 Wisdom 25. Wisdom will now play in the Northern Maine Championship on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.

