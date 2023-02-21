Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc with Bangor Tourney Schedule
The Winter Weather has caused changes to 95 percent of the schedule from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Wednesday through Championship Saturday. Here's the Revised Schedule as of Tuesday afternoon,
Wednesday February 22
Class B Semifinals
- 9 a.m. - #2 Caribou vs. #3 Ellsworth Girls
- 10:30 a.m. - #1 Old Town vs. #5 Houlton Girls
- 12 noon - #3 Orono vs. #7 Presque Isle Boys
- 1:30 p.m. #1 Ellsworth vs. #4 Old Town Boys
Class D Semifinals
- 4 p.m. #2 Wisdom Girls vs. #6 East Grand Girls
- 5:30 p.m. #1 Southern Aroostook vs. #4 Deer Isle Stonington Girls
- 7 p.m. #2 Machias vs. #3 Schenck Boys
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Southern Aroostook vs. #4 Bangor Christian Boys
Thursday February 23
- No games
Friday February 24
Class C Semifinals
- 2 p.m. #2 Penobscot Valley vs. #3 Hodgdon Girls
- 3:30 p.m. Semifinal 2 Girls
- 7 p.m. #2 Fort Kent vs. #3 Dexter Boys
- 8:30 p.m. Semfinal 2 Boys
Championship Saturday February 25
- 9 a.m. Northern Maine Class D Girls Regional Finals
- 10:45 Northern Maine Class D Boys Regional Finals
- 2 p.m. Northern Maine Class B Girls Regional Finals
- 3:45 p.m. Northern Maine Class B Boys Regional Finals
- 7 p.m. Northern Maine Class C Girls Regional Finals
- 8:45 p.m. Northern Maine Class C Boys Regional Finals
Note to Ellsworth fans, you'll need to stay for the entire Session 1 to see the Girls and Boys play. If you leave and come back you'll have to pay a separate admission!