Gold Ball State Championship Games Set
After great regional tournaments we are ready to crown State Champions and award Gold Balls! Here are the State Championship matchups and when and where the games will be played!
Friday March 3 - Class A at the Augusta Civic Center
- Girls #2 Lawrence vs. #1 Brunswick 6:05 p.m.
- Boys #1 Brewer vs. #1 Falmouth 7:45 p.m.
Saturday March 4
Class B - Cross Insurance Arena Portland
- Girls #3 Ellsworth vs. #2 Spruce Mountain 1:05 p.m.
- Boys #3 Orono vs. #1 Oceanside 3:45 p.m.
Class D - Cross Insurance Center Bangor
- Girls #1 Southern Aroostook vs. #3 Seacoast Christian 1:05 p.m.
- Boys #1 Southern Aroostook vs. #1 Forest Hills 2:45 p.m.
Class C - Cross Insurance Center Bangor
- Girls #1 Dexter vs. #2 Old Orchard Beach 7:05 p.m.
- Boys #1 Calais vs. #1 Dirigo 8:45 p.m.
Class AA Cross Insurance Arena Portland
- Girls #1 Oxford Hills vs. #3 Gorham 7:05 p.m.
- Boys #2 Portland vs. #2 South Portland 8:45 p.m.
Note - Maine Public Broadcasting Network will be broadcasting all the State Finals
Maine PBS will be airing the Class A Games, the Class B Games and Class C Games. Maine World (PBS) will be airing the Class D and Class AA Games. Check with your local cable company or satellite provider to find the exact channel on your TV
