Gold Ball State Championship Games Set

After great regional tournaments we are ready to crown State Champions and award Gold Balls! Here are the State Championship matchups and when and where the games will be played!

Friday March 3 - Class A at the Augusta Civic Center

Girls #2 Lawrence vs. #1 Brunswick 6:05 p.m.

#2 Lawrence vs. #1 Brunswick 6:05 p.m. Boys #1 Brewer vs. #1 Falmouth 7:45 p.m.

Saturday March 4

Class B - Cross Insurance Arena Portland

Girls #3 Ellsworth vs. #2 Spruce Mountain 1:05 p.m.

#3 Ellsworth vs. #2 Spruce Mountain 1:05 p.m. Boys #3 Orono vs. #1 Oceanside 3:45 p.m.

Class D - Cross Insurance Center Bangor

Girls #1 Southern Aroostook vs. #3 Seacoast Christian 1:05 p.m.

#1 Southern Aroostook vs. #3 Seacoast Christian 1:05 p.m. Boys #1 Southern Aroostook vs. #1 Forest Hills 2:45 p.m.

Class C - Cross Insurance Center Bangor

Girls #1 Dexter vs. #2 Old Orchard Beach 7:05 p.m.

#1 Dexter vs. #2 Old Orchard Beach 7:05 p.m. Boys #1 Calais vs. #1 Dirigo 8:45 p.m.

Class AA Cross Insurance Arena Portland

Girls #1 Oxford Hills vs. #3 Gorham 7:05 p.m.

#1 Oxford Hills vs. #3 Gorham 7:05 p.m. Boys #2 Portland vs. #2 South Portland 8:45 p.m.

Note - Maine Public Broadcasting Network will be broadcasting all the State Finals

Maine PBS will be airing the Class A Games, the Class B Games and Class C Games. Maine World (PBS) will be airing the Class D and Class AA Games. Check with your local cable company or satellite provider to find the exact channel on your TV