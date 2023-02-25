Jace Cook Scores 1000th Point to Lead #1 Calais Past #4 Fort Fairfield 70-47 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Jace Cook Scores 1000th Point to Lead #1 Calais Past #4 Fort Fairfield 70-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Jace Cook Photo Chris Popper

Jace Cook scored his 1000th point on a 3-pointer in the 3rd Quarter and scored a game-high 31 points, 13 in the 3rd Quarter as #1 Calais beat #4 Fort Fairfield 70-47 in the last Class C Boys semifinal Friday, February 24th.

Jace Cook Photo Chris Popper
Calais led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Blue Devils outscored the Tigers 20-9 in the 3rd Quarter, to lead 54-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Calais-Fort Fairfield Photo Chris Popper
Calais was led by Jace Cook with 31 point, including 3 3-pointers. Matthew Dana had 12 points. Alex Richard had a 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 6-13 from the free throw line.

Calais-Fort Fairfield Photo Chris Popper
Fort Fairfield was led by Gabe Theriault with 15 points, all via the 3-pointer, as he ended up with 5. Ethan Willard and Micah Daigle each had 10 points. Joel Cormier and Blake Senal each had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 4-4 from the free throw line.

Fort Fairfield's season comes to an end with a 14-6 record.

Calais, now 17-3 plays in the Class C  Boys Regional Final against #2 Fort Kent on Saturday, February 25th at 8:45 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Fort Fairfield Boys121591147
Calais Boys1717201670

 

Box Score

Fort Fairfield

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabe Theriault15-5--
Joel Cormier3-1--
Blake Senal511--
Cayden Ala0----
Brett Senal2--22
Graedon King-Rosado0----
Ethan Willard105---
Jacob Beaulieu0----
Micah Daigle104-22
Nick O'Neal0----
Zakary Gerhauser0----
Ian Willard0----
Charlie Griffeth21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS4711744

Calais

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jace Cook31113-2
Alex Richard8-158
Jeremy Turner21---
Charlie Bitar0----
Kaeson Dana0----
Jacob Sockabasin63---
Chayeden Newell0----
Evan Gillespie42--1
Kaden Small73-12
Matthew Dana126---
Kaiden Socobasin0----
Landon Ritchie0----
Frankie Milano0----
Phillip Bassett0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS70264613

 

