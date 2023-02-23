Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Hold Off Old Town 60-55 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Boys remained undefeated, holding off a hard charging Old Town Coyote teams, 60-55 in the Class B semifinals at the Cross Insurance in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon, February 22nd.

Ellsworth led14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then 33-17 at the end of the 1st Half, as Dawson Curtis hit a 3-pointer a the buzzer. The Eagles led 48-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. It was a 3-point game before Miles Palmer iced it, with a pair of free throws with less than a minute left.

Chance Mercier the Big East Boy's Player of the Year was out-of-this-world in the 1st Half, having 25 points. He finished with a game-high 38 points including 3 3-pointers. Miles Palmer had 10 points, including going 4-5 from the free throw line. The Eagles were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Braydon Brown wtih 19 points, including 3 3-pointers. Grayson Thibeault had 16 points., with 2 3-pointers. Brendan Mahaney had 2 3's for the Coyotes. Old Town was 6-14 from the free throw line.

Old Town ends the season with a 17-3 record.

Ellsworth, now 20-0 will face off against Orono the #3 seed on Saturday afternoon, February 25th at 3:45, after the Ellsworth-Old Town Girls regional final. Both those games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 1:45 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Coyotes Boys 10 7 20 18 55 EHS Boys 14 19 15 12 60

Box Score

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Braydon Brown 19 4 3 2 3 Renato Fernandes 2 1 - - 1 Carson Ellis 2 1 - - 2 Josh Harvey 0 - - - - Grayson Thibeault 16 5 2 - - Aiden Gromm 0 - - - - Gabe Gifford 4 1 - 2 2 Emmitt Byther 3 1 - 1 4 Logan Brown 1 - - 1 2 Matthew Brawn 0 - - - - Brendan Mahaney 8 1 2 - - Brady Paradis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 55 14 7 6 14

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 38 13 3 3 4 Miles Palmer 10 3 - 4 5 Michael Harris 1 - - 1 2 Cruz Coffin 0 - - - - Kaleb Connors 2 1 - - - Josiah James-Chin 0 - - - - Wyatt Bragdon 0 - - - - Eamon MacDonald 1 - - 1 2 Peter Keblinsky 4 2 - - - Kyle Kenney 0 - - - - Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 4 - 1 1 3 Brayden King 0 - - - - Hollis Grindal 0 - - - - Isiah Corson 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 19 4 10 16

Check out the photos from the game

Ellsworth Eagles vs. Old Town Coyotes The Ellsworth Eagles defeated the Old Town Coyotes on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.