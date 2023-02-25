1 Southern Aroostook to Play for Gold Ball After Beating Machias 78-46 [STATS & PHOTOS]

#1 Southern Aroostook to Play for Gold Ball After Beating Machias 78-46 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Southern Aroostook - Machias Boys Class D North Regional Finals February 25, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors will hope to bring home the Gold Ball again, after beating Machias 78-46 in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday, February 25th. The Warriors drained 14 3-pointers in the game

Southern Aroostook took a 24-5 1st Quarter lead, and never looked back. They led 39-14 at the end of the 1st Half and 58-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook was led by Dylan Burpee with 25 points including 5 3-pointers. Drake Weston had 22 points with 6 3-pointers, including 1 at the end of the 1st Half. Graham Siltz had 17 points with a 3-pointr. Trafton Russell and Brennan Burpee each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 4-7 from the free throw line.

Machias was led by Shane Feeney and Kason Ferguson who each finished with 12 points.. Kason Ferguson had 2 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were 10-11 from the free throw line.

Machias' season comes to an end with a 16-5 record.

Southern Aroostook remains perfect on the season and are 21-0. They will play either Forest Hills or Valley in the State Class D Championship game in Bangor on Saturday, March 4th at 2:45 p.m. Southern Aroostook beat Forest Hills in 2022.

Line Score

Team1234Total
Machias59122046
Southern Aroostook2415192078

Box Score

Machias

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lucas Robicheau0----
Brady Hatt0----
Jayden Rhoades0----
Hayden Blake0----
Ethan Foss21---
Ethan Libby21---
Kamden Demerest0----
Bobby Richardson81-67
Kyle Anderson42---
Shane Feeney125-22
Ryse Moholland0----
Kason Ferguson1232--
Caleb Norton0----
Kashman Feeney62-22
TEAM0----
TOTALS461521011

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Drake Weston221622
Dillan Bishop0----
Andrew Chambers0----
Ethan Collier0----
Dylan Burpee2555-1
Ryder Russell0----
Lincoln Hardy0----
Camden Porter62-22
Trafton Russell511-2
Richard Chambers0----
Graham Siltz1771--
Brennan Burpee3-1--
Andrew Lewis0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS78161447

Check out the photos

Southern Aroostook - Machias Boys Class D Regional Final

The Southern Aroostook Warriors took on the Machias Bulldogs in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday, February 25th

 

 

