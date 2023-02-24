2 Fort Kent Advances to Class C Regional Finals Defeating #3 Dexter 48-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #2 Fort Kent Warriors will be playing in the Northern Maine Class C Regional Finals for the 1st time, after defeating #3 Dexter, the defending Northern Maine Class C Champions, 48-34 on Friday night, February 24th.

Fort Kent led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors outscored Dexter 17-9 in the 3rd Quarter to expand their lead, to 15 points, 39-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Fort Kent was led by Ethan Daigle with 19 points, including 2 3-pointers. Lance Gagnon had 14 points. Bryce Valcourt had 2 3's, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the 1st Half. Will Morneault also hit a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 3-17 from the free throw line.

Dexter will led by Will Kosnierz with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers, 2 of them coming in the 4th Quarter. Kayden Kimbll had 10 points for the Tigers. The Tigers were 2-3 from the free throw line

Dexter's season comes to an end with a 17-3 record.

Fort Kent will play for the Northern Maine Class C Regional Final on Saturday night, February 25th at 8:45 against the winner of the Caiais-Fort Fairfield semifinal.

Line Score

Team 1 2 3 4 Total Dexter Boys 11 4 9 10 34 Fort Kent Boys 13 9 17 9 48

Box Score

Dexter

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kayden Kimball 10 5 - - - Ben Bourgoin 2 1 - - - Kellen Peavey 2 1 - - - Bryce Connor 0 - - - - Alex Morris 0 - - - - Will Spratt 2 - - 2 3 Will Kosnierz 18 3 4 - - Brady Reynolds 0 - - - - Zakary Adams 0 - - - - Caden Brown 0 - - - - Ethan Doherty 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 34 10 4 2 3

Fort Kent

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Keegan Cyr 2 1 - - 1 Tyler Ryder 4 2 - - 4 Ethan Daigle 19 6 2 1 8 Caleb Lavertu 0 - - - - Bryce Valcourt 6 - 2 - - Ethan Raymond 0 - - - - Gavin Serve 0 - - - - Lance Gagnon 14 6 - 2 4 Drew Deschaine 0 - - - - Will Morneault 3 - 1 - - James Lamarre 0 - - - - Tobias Naranja 0 - - - - Alex Nadeau 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 15 5 3 17

Check out the photos from the game.