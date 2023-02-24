#2 Fort Kent Advances to Class C Regional Finals Defeating #3 Dexter 48-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #2 Fort Kent Warriors will be playing in the Northern Maine Class C Regional Finals for the 1st time, after defeating #3 Dexter, the defending Northern Maine Class C Champions, 48-34 on Friday night, February 24th.
Fort Kent led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors outscored Dexter 17-9 in the 3rd Quarter to expand their lead, to 15 points, 39-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Fort Kent was led by Ethan Daigle with 19 points, including 2 3-pointers. Lance Gagnon had 14 points. Bryce Valcourt had 2 3's, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the 1st Half. Will Morneault also hit a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 3-17 from the free throw line.
Dexter will led by Will Kosnierz with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers, 2 of them coming in the 4th Quarter. Kayden Kimbll had 10 points for the Tigers. The Tigers were 2-3 from the free throw line
Dexter's season comes to an end with a 17-3 record.
Fort Kent will play for the Northern Maine Class C Regional Final on Saturday night, February 25th at 8:45 against the winner of the Caiais-Fort Fairfield semifinal.
Line Score
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Dexter Boys
|11
|4
|9
|10
|34
|Fort Kent Boys
|13
|9
|17
|9
|48
Box Score
Dexter
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Kayden Kimball
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Bourgoin
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kellen Peavey
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce Connor
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alex Morris
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Will Spratt
|2
|-
|-
|2
|3
|Will Kosnierz
|18
|3
|4
|-
|-
|Brady Reynolds
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zakary Adams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Doherty
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|34
|10
|4
|2
|3
Fort Kent
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Keegan Cyr
|2
|1
|-
|-
|1
|Tyler Ryder
|4
|2
|-
|-
|4
|Ethan Daigle
|19
|6
|2
|1
|8
|Caleb Lavertu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce Valcourt
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Ethan Raymond
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gavin Serve
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lance Gagnon
|14
|6
|-
|2
|4
|Drew Deschaine
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Will Morneault
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|James Lamarre
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tobias Naranja
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alex Nadeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|48
|15
|5
|3
|17
Check out the photos from the game.
Fort Kent-Dexter Boys Semifinal