Old Town Girls Remain Undefeated &#8211; Advance to Regional Finals Beating Houlton 61-34 [STATS]

Old Town Girls Remain Undefeated – Advance to Regional Finals Beating Houlton 61-34 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The top-seeded Old Town Girls Basketball Team beat Houlton 61-34 on Wednesday morning, February 22nd in the Class B North semifinals and will now play Ellsworth in the Regional Final on Saturday afternoon.

Old Town led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 33-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 48-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was placed by Saige Evans and Gabrielle Cody with 16 points. Mackayla Emerson had 12 points. Taylor Loring, Logan Gardner and Gabrielle Cody each had a 3-pointer.  The Coyotes were a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Houlton was led by Gabby Gentle and Danni Espenscheid with 7 points each. Drew Warman, Emma Swallow and Espenscheid each had a 3-pointer. The Shiretowners were a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line.

Houlton's season comes to a close with a 11-10 record.

Old Town advances to the North Regional Finals on Saturday, February 25th at 2 p.m. against #3 Ellsworth.

Line Score

1234T
Houlton Girls81012434
Old Town  Girls1716151361

 

Box Score

Houlton

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Macy Cram0----
Amelia Callnan3--33
Leah Swallow21---
Mylee Sylvia0----
Gabby Gentle73-11
Drew Warman511--
Danni Espenscheid721--
Emma Swallow61111
Kaitlyn Kenney21---
Lily Brewer0----
Camille Callnan0----
Payton Collins0----
Tori Ervin21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS3410355

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Taylor Madden0----
Taylor Loring61111
Lexi Thibodeau0----
Haylie Madden0----
Makayla Emerson125-22
Eliabeth Magoon0----
Saige Evans167-22
Alexis Degrasse21---
Logan Gardner511--
Gabrielle Cody165133
Danica Brown21---
Karina Dumond21---
Izabella Damboise0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS6122388
Categories: High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From