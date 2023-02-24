Lady Howlers Punch Their Ticket to Class C North Regional Finals Beating Hodgdon 42-26 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Lady Howlers Punch Their Ticket to Class C North Regional Finals Beating Hodgdon 42-26 [STATS & PHOTOS]

PVHS-Hodgdon Girls Basketball, February 24, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley High School Lady Howlers punched their ticket to the Class C Regional Finals Saturday night, February 25th at 7 p.m. after beating Hodgdon 42-26 on Friday afternoon, February 24th.

PVHS led 11-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-9 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 32-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

PVHS was led by Kaya Lorning with 11 points, including a 3-pointer. Ellie Austin had 10 ponts. The Lady Howlers were 9-17 from the free throw line.

Hodgdon was led by Anna Oliver with 8 points. Sadie Thompson had 6 points including 2 3-pointers. The Hawks were 8-10 from the free throw line.

Hodgdon's season comes to an end with a 18-2 record.

PVHS, now 19-1, will take on the winner of the Central-Dexter semifinal, on Saturday night, February 25th at 7 p.m. for the Northern Maine Class C Regional Championship.

Line Score

1234T
Hodgdon Girls368926
Penobscot Valley Girls119121042

 

Box Score

Hodgdon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Meghan Peters52-12
Sadie Thompson6-2--
Lexi Rackliff21---
Gracie Little1--12
Sydney Harvey0----
Shame Gilbert0----
Aleyah Matheson0----
Marissa Dow2--22
Anna Oliver82-44
Vickie Porter21---
Madison Smith0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS2662810

PVHS

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Ellie Austin104-24
Rylee Moulton21---
Kaya Lorning112145
Lauren Veino31-13
Ashlyn St.Cyr31-11
Holly Loring94-11
Mia Neal0----
Lila Cummings42--3
Ashlynn St. Cyr0----
Jessica Kondrup0----
Shay Ireland0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS42151917

Check out the photos from the game

PVHS-Hodgdon Girls Semifinals

The #2 PVHS Howlers took on the #3 Hodgdon Hawks on Friday afternoon, February 24th in the Class C Girls semifinals
Categories: High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From