Lady Howlers Punch Their Ticket to Class C North Regional Finals Beating Hodgdon 42-26 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Penobscot Valley High School Lady Howlers punched their ticket to the Class C Regional Finals Saturday night, February 25th at 7 p.m. after beating Hodgdon 42-26 on Friday afternoon, February 24th.
PVHS led 11-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-9 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 32-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
PVHS was led by Kaya Lorning with 11 points, including a 3-pointer. Ellie Austin had 10 ponts. The Lady Howlers were 9-17 from the free throw line.
Hodgdon was led by Anna Oliver with 8 points. Sadie Thompson had 6 points including 2 3-pointers. The Hawks were 8-10 from the free throw line.
Hodgdon's season comes to an end with a 18-2 record.
PVHS, now 19-1, will take on the winner of the Central-Dexter semifinal, on Saturday night, February 25th at 7 p.m. for the Northern Maine Class C Regional Championship.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hodgdon Girls
|3
|6
|8
|9
|26
|Penobscot Valley Girls
|11
|9
|12
|10
|42
Box Score
Hodgdon
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Meghan Peters
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Sadie Thompson
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Lexi Rackliff
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Gracie Little
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Sydney Harvey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shame Gilbert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aleyah Matheson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marissa Dow
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Anna Oliver
|8
|2
|-
|4
|4
|Vickie Porter
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Madison Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|26
|6
|2
|8
|10
PVHS
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Ellie Austin
|10
|4
|-
|2
|4
|Rylee Moulton
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kaya Lorning
|11
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Lauren Veino
|3
|1
|-
|1
|3
|Ashlyn St.Cyr
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Holly Loring
|9
|4
|-
|1
|1
|Mia Neal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lila Cummings
|4
|2
|-
|-
|3
|Ashlynn St. Cyr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jessica Kondrup
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shay Ireland
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|15
|1
|9
|17
Check out the photos from the game