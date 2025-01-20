101.9 The Rock is thrilled to announce the nominees for the Week Six Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard!

These standout athletes have delivered game-winning plays, demonstrated incredible sportsmanship, and displayed unwavering determination. Their hard work and achievements deserve recognition, and you have the opportunity to be a part of it. Here are Week Six's Nominees:

Tristan Robbins - Caribou

Will White - Central Aroostook

Camden Pelletier - Wisdom

Aden Jeffers - Fort Kent

Isiah Ervin - Houlton

Logan Caron - Presque Isle

Ava Lerman - Wisdom

Cast your vote for this week's top performer and show your support for our rising stars. Together, let's celebrate the talent and dedication of our local student-athletes. Your vote can make a difference!

Nominations are open for Week Seven Athlete of the week! Tap HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!