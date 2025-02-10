Week Nine Athlete of the Week voting is now LIVE!

101.9 The Rock is thrilled to announce the nominees for the Week Nine Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard!

Here are your Week Nine nominees for Athlete of the Week:

Cayden Ala - Basketball - Fort Fairfield - Scored 32 points and added 6 assists in a double OT win

Lily Bell - Basketball - Caribou - The Freshman scored 20 points in her regular season finale

Cassidy Carlisle - Skiing - Presque Isle - Finished second overall with two second place finishes in Classic Ski and Skate Ski in her return to the slopes

Oliver Woollard - Hockey - Presque Isle - Netted two goals and assisted on two others leading Presque Isle to a big win Saturday

Lily Oliver - Basketball - Fort Kent - Scored 24 in her regular season finale picking up a win

Isaiah Ervin - Basketball - Houlton - Scored 41 with 20 in the fourth in a big win

Ayanna Lester - Katahdin - Scored 11 points 17 rebounds and 6 blocks in a big win

These standout athletes have delivered game-winning plays, demonstrated incredible sportsmanship, and displayed unwavering determination. Their hard work and achievements deserve recognition, and you have the opportunity to be a part of it. You can vote once per hour through Thursday January 13th at 5pm! Winner to be announced on all three of Townsquare's Radio Stations and 1019therock.com

Cast your vote for this week's top performer and show your support for our rising stars. Together, let's celebrate the talent and dedication of our local student-athletes. Your vote can make a difference!