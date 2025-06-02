Each week, we shine a spotlight on local student-athletes who demonstrate outstanding talent, hard work, and dedication in their sports. Now it's your turn to help us recognize these rising stars—cast your vote for this week’s top performer and make your voice heard!

Here are the nominees for Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week:

Addison Claremont - Presque Isle - Had a combined four first place and one second place result at the Aroostook League Championships

Ben Willey - Presque Isle - Had three combined first place finishes at the Aroostook League Championships

Polly Cullen - Katahdin - Pitched a complete game striking out sixteen in a Lady Cougar Win

Teanne Ewings - Houlton - Three Wins (800m, 1600m, 3200m)at the PVC Championships and 4 First Place Finishes at the Aroostook League Championships

Connor Edwards - Katahdin - Batted 3-for-4, drove in 7 runs, and pitched two shutout innings in a win

Keitonya Stepple - Houlton - Three Firsts and a Second place finish at the Aroostook League Championships

Voting is open NOW through June 5th at 5 PM, and the winner will be announced during the Friday morning Sports Report, as well as on all three Townsquare Media radio stations.

Let’s celebrate the passion and performance of our local athletes—your vote can make a difference!

Have a game result or a great photo to share? Send it our way—just drop a line HERE