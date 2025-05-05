Vote for the Spring Week One Athlete of the Week!

101.9 The Rock is thrilled to announce the nominees for the Spring Week One Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard!

Here are your Spring Week One nominees:

Lane Carmichael - Pitched 6 innings with 7 strikeouts, allowing only 5 hits in a PI win

Olivia Edgecomb - Presque Isle - Freshman debuted with a Complete-Game shutout, striking out 8

Reese Doucette - Fort Kent - In two wins, batted 7 for 9 with 9 Runs Batted In

Teanne Ewings - Houlton/GHCA - Ran and Won the Girls 1600m and 3200m races in a meet In Bangor

Josh Martin - Katahdin - Pitched a complete game win, striking out 14.

These standout athletes have delivered game-winning plays, demonstrated incredible sportsmanship, and displayed unwavering determination. Their hard work and achievements deserve recognition, and you have the opportunity to be a part of it.

Cast your vote for this week's top performer and show your support for our rising stars. Together, let's celebrate the talent and dedication of our local student-athletes. Your vote can make a difference! Voting will be live NOW through May 8th at 5pm with the winner announced on the Friday morning Sports Report as well as all of Townsquare's three radio stations!