Madawaska Man Arrested after Two Aroostook County Banks Robbed

A 35-year-old man from Madawaska was arrested and charged Monday for two bank robberies in Aroostook County.

Madawaska Man Charged with Two Bank Robberies in the County

Angel Montes was taken into custody and charged with robbing both the Aroostook Savings and Loan Bank in Presque Isle and the Katahdin Trust Bank in Mars Hill.

Aroostook Savings and Loan & Katahdin Trust Bank Robbed

According to Lt. Brian Harris from the Maine State Police and Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly, the Aroostook Savings and Loan was robbed around 11:50 am Monday morning. The robber entered the bank and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount.

As officers gathered information in Presque Isle, another robbery was reported at the Katahdin Trust Bank in Mars Hill at 12:17 pm.

Info Pointed to the Two Robberies Being Connected

Law enforcement arrived at Katahdin Trust in Mars Hill and got information that the two robberies may be related.

Witness Saw Suspect in Foot on Maine Street in Mars HIll

Troopers spoke to a witness who told them the suspect that fit the description of both robberies was on foot on Maine Street.

Arrested and Charged

Montes was apprehended after a short foot chase. He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. He faces charges of robbery and violation of bail. More charges are possible.

Recovered Money

Some of the money was recovered.

