Driver Given Narcan for Overdose after Crashing into Maine Home
A 37-year-old man crashed into a home in Rockland Saturday night after suffering from an overdose and becoming unconscious.
Driver was Given Narcan for an Overdose
Police said Christopher Barnes was administered Narcan by officers to revive him. He was taken to PenBay Medical Center by the Rockland Maine Fire & EMS Department.
Residents and First Responders Were Not Injured
Six people were inside the residence at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported, according to the Rockland Police Department. The accident happened around 7:30 pm at 41 Knot Street in Rockland. Assisting on the scene was the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Several Charges
Barnes is facing multiple charges including Operating Under the Influence,Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving to Endanger.
Listen Live to News Updates
Download the app for free to hear breaking news and updates. Tune in to the station on the radio and also on live streaming.
Follow Law Enforcement and EMS
The Rockland Police update their Facebook on a regular basis with news and information. Follow the Rockland Maine Fire & EMS Department for updates.
ALSO READ: Northern Maine Ice Busters Building World’s Largest Ice Carousel
READ MORE: Six-Car Pileup on I-95 after Driver Uses Crossover to Turn Around
MORE NEWS: Maine Woman Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child after OUI Arrest