Driver Given Narcan for Overdose after Crashing into Maine Home

A 37-year-old man crashed into a home in Rockland Saturday night after suffering from an overdose and becoming unconscious.

Driver was Given Narcan for an Overdose

Police said Christopher Barnes was administered Narcan by officers to revive him. He was taken to PenBay Medical Center by the Rockland Maine Fire & EMS Department.

Residents and First Responders Were Not Injured

Six people were inside the residence at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported, according to the Rockland Police Department. The accident happened around 7:30 pm at 41 Knot Street in Rockland. Assisting on the scene was the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Several Charges

Barnes is facing multiple charges including Operating Under the Influence,Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving to Endanger.

