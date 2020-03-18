Trump’s Economic Rescue Package could Approach $1 Trillion 

By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has sent Congress an emergency $46 billion spending request for coronavirus-related funding this year.

That's separate from President Donald Trump's proposed economic package to rescue the economy from the effects of the virus, a package that could hit $1 trillion.

The emergency spending request, which the administration sent Congress overnight Wednesday, is to fund production of vaccines and medicines, build quarantine centers at the southern border for migrants and reimburse Amtrak for $500 million in anticipated revenue losses.

It also reverses cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health that Trump proposed in his February budget for next year.