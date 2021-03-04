Tractor Fire inside Garage at Southern Aroostook Community School

A fire early Wednesday morning inside a garage at Southern Aroostook Community School caused extensive damage, and led to the cancellation of classes for the day.

Maintenance crews discovered one of the tractors in the garage was on fire when they arrived around 5:30 a.m. They were able to keep it under control until Oakfield and Island Falls Fire Departments arrived. WAGM reports damage was estimated to be more than $100,000.

An electrical short in the tractor is believed to have sparked the fire.

Officials said school was canceled because of smoke and soot in the kitchen, cafeteria, gymnasium and other common areas.