Central Aroostook and Southern Aroostook gave us a Class D, playoff-type game in Mars Hill, and the Lady Panthers came out on top, 62-55, to move to 16-1.

The tone flipped in the second quarter when Central Aroostook’s defensive pressure tightened up and held the Lady Warriors to nine points in the frame. That stretch opened things up just enough for the Panthers to take a 37-25 lead into halftime.

Southern Aroostook still had plenty of fight, and Ally Shields was the reason it stayed within reach early. Shields scored 15 points in the first half to keep the Warriors close, then reached a major milestone in the third quarter when she scored her 1,000th career point in just under three seasons.

Central Aroostook answered every push in the second half behind Lilly Burtt, who took command down the stretch and finished with 18 points to lead the Lady Panthers. Harleigh Allen battled through an ankle roll late in the first quarter and still knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to 17 points. Maggie Mahan added 13 points.

For Southern Aroostook, Shields finished with 27 points, including her 1,000th, and Alexa Hersey chipped in 17 points in a strong effort that looked every bit like a tournament tune-up.

