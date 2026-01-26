The votes are back open, and Winter Week Seven Athlete of the Week nominees are officially set across Aroostook County.

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, shining a spotlight on student-athletes making an impact through big performances, leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

✅ Nominees are in: Winter Week 7 is live

✅ How to vote: Vote once per hour

✅ Deadline: Thursday at 1:00 PM - VOTE BELOW!

Winter Week Seven's Nominees

Congratulations to this Week Seven's nominees:

Madisyn Cyr - Wisdom High School: season-best 16 in a Lady Pioneer win

Will Whited - Central Aroostook High School: season-best 31 in a Panthers win

Ally Shields - Southern Aroostook High School: big scoring night with 29 in a Lady Warriors win

Sierra Smith - Madawaska High School: The Eighth-grader had a career-high 29 , including three clutch free throws to help the Lady Owls earn their first win

Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent High School: PVC Wrestling Champion at 157 pounds

Owen Corrigan - Caribou High School: 36 total points across two wins, including a 22-point game

Bryten Hartsgrove - Katahdin High School: 39 total points across two games, highlighted by a 22-point performance

Vote Now

Support your school and your nominee here

You can vote once per hour until Thursday at 1:00 PM.

