These Are the Top 10 Safest Cities and Towns in Maine

Ever wonder where the safest city or town in Maine is located?

Perhaps you live there or just want to know where your place stacks up on the list, or maybe you're planning on moving here and just need to know where its best to stay.

No matter the option, Alarms.org has put together a list of the top safest cities and towns in Maine. Let's take a look at the top 10.

Honestly, though, Maine is one of the safest states as a whole when compared to the rest of the country, even ranking third in a safest states of 2020 list from worldpopulationreview.com.

In fact, the crime rate for the state has dropped for the eighth straight year, according to the Bangor Daily News per a report was from Maine Department of Public Safety.

Alarms.org also noted that Maine’s violent crime rate is less-than-a-third of the national rate.

So you're probably going to be just fine no matter where you live or choose to live in Maine.