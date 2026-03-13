After more than 21,000 votes were cast to decide this year’s Athlete of the Winter winners, the final results are in, and seven County athletes have officially earned the honor after tremendous winter seasons.

This year’s Athlete of the Winter winners are:

Girls

Ava Lerman, Wisdom, Basketball

Emma Graves, Caribou, Skiing

Mallory Maynard, Caribou, Cheerleading

Boys

Owen Corrigan, Caribou, Basketball

Ben Chartier, Fort Fairfield, Skiing

Oliver Woollard, Presque Isle, Hockey

Mason St. Peter, Caribou, Wrestling

Those athletes rose to the top of a winter season filled with standout performances across the County. Congratulations also go out to all of this winter’s nominees, every Athlete of the Week winner, and all winter athletes who gave their schools and communities so much to cheer for this season.

This winter’s Athlete of the Week winners were Raiden Cochran of Easton, Mason Pelletier of Easton, Marion Young of Presque Isle, Oliver Woollard of Presque Isle, Madisyn Cyr of Wisdom, Ava Lerman of Wisdom, Emily Lapierre of Van Buren, Peyton Roy of Wisdom, Landon Belanger of Caribou, Lily Bell of Caribou, and Lucas Wood of Presque Isle.

Most importantly, thank you to everyone who helped make Athlete of the Week and Athlete of the Winter such a success this season. From the athletes and coaches to the schools, families, and fans who voted and shared each week, the support once again showed just how much County communities care about local student-athletes.

To every winter athlete across the County, congratulations on a tremendous season. Your hard work, dedication, and heart did not go unnoticed. We are proud to celebrate the best of winter sports, and even prouder of all the athletes who made this season special.

Athlete of the Week will return in five weeks for the spring season.