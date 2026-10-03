Wisdom picked up wins on both sides Friday, using two very different paths to get there.

The Pioneers battled Houlton in a tight boys soccer matchup and came away with a 1-0 victory, while the Wisdom girls supplied plenty of offense in an 8-0 shutout of Penobscot Christian.

Lee Academy also earned an 8-0 girls soccer win over East Grand to round out Friday’s County-area results.

Wisdom Boys Edge Houlton

Wisdom came away with a 1-0 victory over Houlton in boys soccer.

The Pioneers kept the Shires off the scoreboard to earn the shutout in a tightly contested matchup.

Wisdom Girls Roll Past Penobscot Christian

The Lady Pioneers completed Wisdom’s sweep with an 8-0 win over Penobscot Christian.

Wisdom’s offense put eight goals on the board while the defense recorded the shutout.

Lee Academy Blanks East Grand

Lee Academy earned an 8-0 girls soccer victory over East Grand.

Today’s County Schedule

Saturday, October 3

Girls Soccer

Katahdin at East Grand, 11 a.m.

Van Buren at Schenck/Stearns, 11 a.m.

Fort Kent at Penobscot Valley, noon.

Caribou at Mount Desert Island, 1 p.m.

Woodland at Wisdom, 1 p.m.

Old Town at Houlton, 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Ashland at Piscataquis Community, 1 p.m.

Van Buren at Schenck/Stearns, 12:30 p.m.

Katahdin at East Grand, 12:30 p.m.

Old Town at Fort Kent, 2 p.m.

Fort Fairfield at Bangor Christian, 2 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy at Houlton, 4 p.m.

Caribou at Mount Desert Island, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

The Festival of Champions in Belfast, with cross-country teams throughout the County participating, races begin at 10 a.m.

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