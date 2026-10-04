It was a full Saturday of high school soccer across Aroostook County and beyond, with Katahdin putting together a huge day on both sides of the field, two games requiring double overtime, and several other County teams picking up key wins.

The Katahdin boys and girls combined for 16 goals in a sweep of East Grand, while the Fort Fairfield boys battled Bangor Christian to a scoreless draw and the Fort Kent girls played Penobscot Valley to a 1-1 tie.

Here is a look at Saturday's action, and if you missed the Festival of Champions results, you can find FULL COUNTY RESULTS here!

Boys Soccer

Katahdin 7, East Grand 0

Conor Schmidt powered the Katahdin offense with a hat trick and an assist as the Cougars rolled to a 7-0 win over East Grand.

Leighton Rodgerson added a goal and two assists, while Bryten Hartsgrove, Ben Rivers and Ralph Heath also found the back of the net. Blake Rush and Chandler Libby each contributed an assist.

Gage Phillips made six saves in goal to preserve the shutout for Katahdin.

East Grand goalkeeper Dylan Napoli faced plenty of pressure throughout the contest and finished with 16 saves.

Mattanawcook Academy 7, Houlton 4

Houlton put four goals on the board, but Mattanawcook Academy came away with a 7-4 victory over the Shires.

Beckett Koehler turned in another big offensive performance for Houlton, recording a hat trick. Cam Smith scored the other goal for the Shires.

Mount Desert Island 4, Caribou 2

Mount Desert Island earned a 4-2 victory over Caribou in Saturday's Class B matchup.

Bangor Christian 0, Fort Fairfield 0, 2OT

Neither side could find the deciding goal as Fort Fairfield and Bangor Christian battled through regulation and two overtime periods before finishing in a 0-0 tie.

Van Buren 3, Schenck 1

Van Buren picked up another victory on Saturday, defeating Schenck 3-1.

Piscataquis Community 10, Ashland 3

Ashland found the net three times on the road, but Piscataquis Community pulled away for a 10-3 victory.

Fort Kent 3, Old Town 1

Fort Kent came away with a strong road result, knocking off Old Town 3-1.

Girls Soccer

Houlton 4, Old Town 2

Ava Ezell and Raina Ezell supplied all four Houlton goals as the Lady Shires earned a 4-2 victory over Old Town.

Each scored twice in the win, while Reagan Wright and Emilee Cram added assists.

Gwen Ramsay finished with nine saves in goal for Houlton.

Caribou 4, Mount Desert Island 0

Caribou turned in a strong performance on both ends of the field Saturday, shutting out Mount Desert Island 4-0.

Van Buren 8, Schenck 3

The Van Buren offense erupted for eight goals in an 8-3 victory over Schenck.

Penobscot Valley 1, Fort Kent 1, 2OT

Fort Kent and Penobscot Valley could not be separated after regulation or two overtime periods, finishing in a 1-1 draw.

Wisdom 11, Woodland 0

Wisdom continued its high-scoring season with an 11-0 shutout victory over Woodland.

Katahdin 9, East Grand 1

The Katahdin girls completed a big day for the Cougars with a 9-1 victory over East Grand.

Combined with the boys' 7-0 victory earlier in the day, Katahdin's two varsity soccer teams scored 16 goals Saturday.

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