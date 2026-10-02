Central Aroostook came away with a pair of soccer victories over Easton Thursday, while Fort Kent also put together a two-win day and Fort Fairfield’s girls picked up another victory in a busy afternoon across The County.

The Central Aroostook boys shut out Easton 3-0, while the Lady Panthers earned a 3-1 victory behind a pair of goals from Stevi Pierce.

Lilly Burtt added a goal and an assist for Central Aroostook in the girls game.

Fort Kent also picked up victories on both sides, with the girls blanking Bucksport 4-0 and the boys edging Old Town 2-1.

Central Aroostook Girls Top Easton

Central Aroostook earned a 3-1 victory over Easton in girls soccer.

Stevi Pierce scored twice to lead the Lady Panthers.

Lilly Burtt added a goal and an assist to help Central Aroostook come away with the win.

Central Aroostook Boys Complete The Sweep

The Panthers completed the two-game sweep with a 3-0 boys soccer win over Easton.

Fort Fairfield Girls Get Past Van Buren

Fort Fairfield picked up a 4-2 win over Van Buren.

Chloe White scored twice for the Lady Tigers, while Adrianna Bridges added a goal and an assist.

Madelyn Marquis and Emily Lapierre each scored for Van Buren.

Fort Kent Girls Blank Bucksport

Fort Kent earned a 4-0 shutout victory over Bucksport.

Fort Kent Boys Edge Old Town

The Fort Kent boys completed a two-win day for the Warriors with a 2-1 victory over Old Town.

Penquis Tops Katahdin

Penquis Valley defeated Katahdin 4-1 in girls soccer.

Penobscot Valley Blanks Houlton

Penobscot Valley came away with a 4-0 girls soccer win over Houlton.

Presque Isle Golfers Sweep PVC Individual Titles

Thursday was also championship day on the golf course, and Presque Isle brought home both individual PVC honors.

Patrick Collins shot a 74 to earn PVC Male Champion Golfer of the Year honors.

Collins won the individual championship by two strokes.

Alice Korzekwa completed the Presque Isle sweep by shooting an 86 to lead the girls field and earn PVC Female Champion Golfer of the Year honors.

Today’s County Schedule

Friday, October 2

Games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Girls Soccer

Penobscot Christian at Wisdom, 3 p.m.

Lee Academy at East Grand, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Houlton at Wisdom, 4:30 p.m.

Football

Washington Academy at Stearns/Schenck/Katahdin, 7 p.m.

Old Town at Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/GHCA, 7 p.m.

Fall Week Five Athlete of the Week nominations are now underway, through Sunday at 9 p.m., nominate a student-athlete with the link below: