The County Scoreboard: Ezell Surpasses 150 Career Goals, Presque Isle Blanks Caribou
A career milestone for one of the County's top scorers highlighted Wednesday's high school soccer action.
Houlton's Ava Ezell scored five goals, added three assists and surpassed the 150-goal mark for her high school career as the Lady Shires rolled past Schenck/Stearns 9-1.
Presque Isle also picked up a rivalry victory, shutting out Caribou 3-0 under the lights, while the Ashland boys put nine goals on the board against East Grand.
Here is a look at Wednesday's County soccer results.
Girls Soccer
Houlton 9, Schenck/Stearns 1
Ava Ezell reached another major career milestone while leading Houlton to a 9-1 victory over Schenck/Stearns.
Ezell scored five goals and assisted on three more, pushing her past the 150-career-goal mark for the Lady Shires.
Raina Ezell added a goal and two assists.
Reagan Wright, Allie Worthley and Emmalyn Thibodeau also scored for Houlton.
Gwen Ramsay made 14 saves in net for the Lady Shires.
Presque Isle 3, Caribou 0
Presque Isle earned a rivalry shutout Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory over Caribou.
Hailey Plant opened the scoring from the penalty spot.
Carrlyn Buck and Annamarie Blanchard also scored for the Lady Wildcats, while Peyton Boinske assisted on two of Presque Isle's three goals.
The Wildcats kept Caribou off the scoreboard to close out the rivalry victory.
Boys Soccer
Ashland 9, East Grand 1
Ashland's offense had a big afternoon Wednesday, scoring nine times in a 9-1 victory over East Grand.
The win gave the Hornets another positive result as the regular season moves into its final stretch.
Today's County Schedule
Thursday, October 15
The MPA's current school schedules list several County matchups for today.
Girls Soccer
Wisdom at Katahdin, 3:30 p.m.
Ashland at Van Buren, 4 p.m.
Fort Kent at Madawaska, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Houlton at Calais, 2 p.m.
Wisdom at Katahdin, 3:30 p.m.
Caribou at Presque Isle, 5:30 p.m.
Ashland at Van Buren, 6 p.m.
Fort Kent at Madawaska, 7 p.m.