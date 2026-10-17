Friday's weather may have put Aroostook County high school sports on hold, but Saturday is shaping up to be one of the biggest days of the fall season.

From the PVC Cross Country Championships to New England golf qualifying and a full slate of soccer games, County athletes have plenty to compete for today.

With the final countable day for soccer now set for Wednesday, October 21, every remaining game carries a little more weight. Teams are looking to improve their playoff positions, while others are hoping to build momentum before tournament play begins.

County Runners Chase PVC Championships

The Penobscot Valley Conference Cross Country Championships take center stage today in Old Town, where some of the County's top runners will be looking to bring home conference titles.

Houlton/GHCA's boys are coming off an impressive performance at the Red Riot Challenge, where Malachi Witmer took first place and teammates Wyatt Quint, Logan Witmer and Brayden Drake joined him in the top five. The Shires finished first as a team.

Caribou's boys also have plenty of momentum after dominating last weekend's Pendale's meet in Hermon. Pierce Gorneault, Tewolde Stewart and Peyton Gorneault swept the top three spots to lead the Vikings to the team championship.

On the girls side, Caribou's Emma Graves is coming off another individual victory, while Presque Isle's girls are fresh off a team championship at Pendale's.

Aleah Rideout, Lillian Johnson and Taylor York helped lead the Wildcats to that victory, with Rideout finishing second and Johnson third.

Presque Isle's boys also finished second last weekend, led by Jeremy Charette's fourth-place performance.

With the postseason getting underway, Saturday should provide an excellent look at where the County's runners stand heading into the championship stretch.

County Golfers Looking for New England Berths

The high school golf season isn't finished for several County athletes.

Maine's New England Individual Golf Qualifier takes place today, with the boys competing at Prouts Neck and the girls at Natanis Golf Course.

The golfers who advance will earn an opportunity to compete at the New England Championships later this month in Connecticut.

Aroostook County is coming off a strong showing at the state championships.

Houlton's Beckett Peabody tied for third in Class C boys, while teammate Presley Goodwin finished third in the Class C girls competition.

Presque Isle's Alice Korzekwa tied for sixth in Class B girls, while Ashland's Averie Smith also finished sixth in Class C.

Those performances capped an impressive state championship weekend for County golf, and today offers another chance for local athletes to extend their seasons.

Soccer Playoff Race Enters Its Final Days

If Thursday's games were any indication, the final days of the soccer regular season could be something special.

We saw two overtime finishes, several one-goal games and some outstanding individual performances before Friday's weather forced postponements across the schedule.

Now, with October 21 marking the final countable day, teams have just a handful of opportunities left to improve their positions in the standings.

Presque Isle has a particularly interesting afternoon ahead with another meeting against John Bapst.

The Lady Wildcats pushed the Crusaders into double overtime earlier this week before falling 5-4. The boys also played a competitive game against Bapst, falling 4-2.

Both teams will be looking for a different outcome when they meet again today at Hampden Academy.

Caribou also has a rematch with Hermon.

Last weekend, the Hermon girls defeated Caribou 10-2, while the Viking boys earned a 2-0 shutout victory. Both matchups should provide another good test as the regular season winds down.

Elsewhere, Easton and Van Buren will finally get their postponed girls matchup played, while Fort Kent, Wisdom, Central Aroostook and Southern Aroostook are among the other County programs with games on the schedule.

There is plenty left to be decided before the postseason begins.

Today's County Schedule

Saturday, October 17

Cross Country

PVC Cross Country Championships, Old Town High School, approximately noon

Golf

New England Individual Golf Qualifier

Boys: Prouts Neck Golf Club

Girls: Natanis Golf Course

Girls Soccer

Wisdom vs. East Grand, noon at Wisdom

Easton vs. Van Buren, 1 p.m. at Easton

Central Aroostook at Penobscot Valley, 1 p.m.

Fort Kent vs. Orono, 2 p.m. at Fort Kent

Presque Isle vs. John Bapst, 2 p.m. at Hampden Academy

Caribou vs. Hermon, 3 p.m. at Hermon

Boys Soccer

Wisdom vs. East Grand, 1:30 p.m. at Wisdom

Easton vs. Southern Aroostook, 3 p.m. at Easton

Presque Isle vs. John Bapst, 4 p.m. at Hampden Academy

Caribou vs. Hermon, 5 p.m. at Hermon

Fort Kent vs. Orono, 6 p.m. at Fort Kent

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