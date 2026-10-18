Saturday was a busy day for Aroostook County high school sports, with plenty of soccer action and an outstanding showing from County runners at the PVC Cross Country Championships.

Easton's Drew Lamoreau led the soccer highlights with four goals, Wisdom's boys and girls combined for 19 goals, and several County teams picked up shutout victories as the regular season approaches its final days.

Meanwhile, County runners brought home three team championships, two individual titles and both Coach of the Year honors at the PVC Championships in Old Town.

With Wednesday, October 21 marking the final countable day for soccer, the playoff picture is coming into focus, and there are still some important games left to play.

Boys Soccer

Lamoreau Scores Four in Easton's Win Over Southern Aroostook

Drew Lamoreau had a big afternoon for Easton, scoring four times as the Bears defeated Southern Aroostook 7-1.

Mason Pelletier added two goals, while Aaden Tibbetts scored once to round out the Bears' offense.

Josiah Ellis contributed two assists in the victory.

Caribou Blanks Hermon Again

Caribou continued its strong play with another 2-0 shutout victory over Hermon.

The Vikings also defeated the Hawks by the same score in their previous meeting, giving Caribou two shutout wins over Hermon in just over a week.

Wisdom Puts Up 11 Against East Grand

Wisdom had one of the biggest offensive performances of the day, defeating East Grand 11-0.

The Pioneers earned the shutout as they continued their final stretch of regular-season play.

Central Aroostook Shuts Out Woodland

Central Aroostook picked up a 2-0 victory over Woodland.

The Panthers added another win to their record as they prepare for the postseason.

John Bapst Defeats Presque Isle

Presque Isle dropped a 3-0 decision to John Bapst in Saturday's rematch.

The Wildcats had also fallen to the Crusaders earlier in the week, 4-2.

Orono Edges Fort Kent

Fort Kent came up just short against Orono, falling 2-1.

The Warriors were involved in one of Saturday's closest boys soccer matchups.

Girls Soccer

Lapierre Adds Another Hat Trick for Van Buren

Emily Lapierre continued her outstanding week with another hat trick as Van Buren defeated Easton 5-0.

Madelyn Marquis added a goal for the Lady Crusaders, who earned the shutout victory.

Lapierre also scored three times against Ashland on Thursday, including the overtime winner, giving her six goals over the two games.

Wisdom Spreads the Scoring Around Against East Grand

Wisdom rolled to an 8-0 victory over East Grand, with five different players finding the back of the net.

Ellie Cyr, Madi Cyr and Blake Pelletier each scored twice for the Lady Pioneers.

Peyton Roy and Hanna Martin added one goal apiece to complete the scoring.

Fort Kent Picks Up Close Win Over Orono

Fort Kent earned a 3-2 victory over Orono in one of Saturday's tighter girls soccer games.

The Lady Warriors picked up the one-goal win as the regular season enters its final days.

Presque Isle Battles John Bapst

Presque Isle played another close game against John Bapst but fell 3-2.

Hailey Plant and Peyton Boinske scored for the Lady Wildcats, with Lucy Cheney adding an assist.

It was the second competitive meeting between the two teams during the week, following John Bapst's 5-4 double-overtime victory on Monday.

Hermon Shuts Out Caribou

Hermon defeated Caribou 8-0 in Saturday's girls soccer matchup.

The Hawks also won the previous meeting between the two teams earlier in the month.

County Runners Bring Home PVC Championships

While soccer teams were busy across the region, Aroostook County runners were putting together an impressive afternoon at the PVC Cross Country Championships in Old Town.

Houlton/GHCA's boys captured the Small School championship, Presque Isle's girls won the Large School title, and Caribou's boys brought home the Large School championship.

Caribou's Pierce Gorneault and Emma Graves added individual titles, while the County also swept the conference coaching honors.

Caribou's Thomas Beckum was named PVC Large School Girls Coach of the Year, and Presque Isle's Dylan Marrero earned PVC Boys Large School Coach of the Year, and Houlton's Chris Rines earned PVC Small School Boys Coach of the Year honors.

Three team championships, two individual victories and two coaching awards made it quite a day for County cross country.

[Read the complete PVC Cross Country Championship recap here, including individual results from County runners.]

Soccer's Final Days Are Here

With the final countable day now set for Wednesday, October 21, County soccer teams are running out of opportunities to improve their postseason positions.

Saturday brought plenty of big performances, including Lamoreau's four-goal afternoon, another hat trick from Lapierre and shutout victories for several County teams.

There are still some important matchups ahead, but the focus is quickly shifting toward tournament soccer.

And with the success County runners enjoyed at the PVC Championships, championship season is already off to an impressive start across Aroostook County.

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hampionship season is already off to an impressive start across Aroostook County.