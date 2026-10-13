Monday delivered close finishes, late-game drama and one big offensive performance as Aroostook County soccer teams continued through the final stretch of the regular season.

Presque Isle and John Bapst needed double overtime to settle a nine-goal girls matchup, Caribou answered with six goals in a win over Ellsworth, and Houlton's Will Baillargeon scored his first high school goal with three and a half minutes remaining to help the Shires earn a boys soccer tie with Ashland.

Here is a look at Monday's action.

Girls Soccer

John Bapst 5, Presque Isle 4, 2OT

Presque Isle and John Bapst played one of the day's most entertaining games, combining for nine goals before the Crusaders came away with a 5-4 victory in double overtime.

Emily Collins scored twice for the Lady Wildcats.

Delanie Cyr and Eily Hallett each added a goal, while Breanne Burlock and Carrlyn Buck recorded assists for Presque Isle.

The Wildcats battled John Bapst throughout regulation and into the second overtime before the Crusaders finally found the deciding goal.

Caribou 6, Ellsworth 2

Carly Levesque led a big offensive day for Caribou with a hat trick as the Lady Vikings defeated Ellsworth 6-2.

Quinn Corrigan was involved throughout the attack, finishing with a goal and three assists.

Shayna Pelletier and Peyton West also scored for Caribou as the Vikings put six on the board.

Boys Soccer

Houlton 1, Ashland 1

Houlton found the equalizer late in regulation to earn a 1-1 tie with Ashland.

Will Baillargeon scored with approximately three and a half minutes remaining, and the goal was a memorable one. It was the first high school goal of Baillargeon's career.

Neither side was able to find another before the game ended even.

John Bapst 4, Presque Isle 2

John Bapst completed the varsity sweep of Presque Isle with a 4-2 victory in the boys matchup.

The Wildcats put two goals on the board but could not overcome the Crusaders' four-goal performance.

Ellsworth 3, Caribou 1

Ellsworth earned a 3-1 victory over Caribou in Monday's boys matchup.

The result gave Caribou and Ellsworth a split of their varsity contests after the Lady Vikings earned a 6-2 victory earlier in the day.

Easton 6, PCS 1

Easton came out with a 6-1 victory over PCS.

Mason Pelletier led the charge with a 2 goal, 3 assist afternoon, Anthony Toompkins added in two goals of his own, with Josiah Ellis and Aaden Tibbets adding in scores for the Bears.

Today’s County Schedule

Tuesday, October 13

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian at Wisdom, 3 p.m.

Southern Aroostook at Katahdin, 3:30 p.m.

Madawaska at Central Aroostook, 4 p.m.

Ashland at Penobscot Valley, 4 p.m.

MSSM at Washburn, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Southern Aroostook at Katahdin, 3:30 p.m.

East Grand at Ashland, 4 p.m.

Van Buren at Wisdom, 4:30 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns at Houlton, 6 p.m.

Madawaska at Central Aroostook, 6 p.m.

MSSM at Washburn, 7 p.m.

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