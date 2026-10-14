Goals came in bunches across Aroostook County on Tuesday, led by a five-goal performance from Katahdin's Conor Schmidt and hat tricks from Madawaska's Aiden Gagnon and Houlton's Cooper Willard.

Madawaska also picked up a boys and girls sweep of Central Aroostook, while Wisdom edged Van Buren in boys action and Bangor Christian needed double overtime to get past the Lady Pioneers.

Here is a look at Tuesday's County soccer results.

Boys Soccer

Madawaska 7, Central Aroostook 1

Aiden Gagnon was involved throughout a big offensive night for Madawaska, recording three goals and two assists as the Owls defeated Central Aroostook 7-1.

Josh Querze scored twice, while Lucas Pelletier and Owen Gagnon also found the back of the net for Madawaska.

Mitchell Burtt scored Central Aroostook's goal.

Katahdin 6, Southern Aroostook 1

Conor Schmidt had another huge game for Katahdin, scoring five of the Cougars' six goals in a 6-1 victory over Southern Aroostook.

Blake Rush added Katahdin's other goal, while Leighton Rodgerson recorded an assist.

Gage Phillips made seven saves in the Cougar net.

Houlton 5, Schenck/Stearns 0

Cooper Willard recorded a hat trick as Houlton earned a 5-0 shutout victory over Schenck/Stearns.

Will Baillargeon and Beckett Koehler accounted for the Shires' other two goals.

Wisdom 2, Van Buren 1

Wisdom earned a close 2-1 victory over Van Buren.

Cayden Hargrove and Zeek Cyr scored for the Pioneers.

Gavin Cormier had the lone goal for Van Buren.

Washburn 2, MSSM 2

Washburn and MSSM finished even at 2-2 in a game that was stopped because of poor field conditions.

Girls Soccer

Madawaska 1, Central Aroostook 0

One goal was enough for Madawaska in a defensive battle with Central Aroostook.

Dani Pelletier scored from a Lucy Hartvigsen assist to provide the only goal of the game and complete a varsity sweep for the Owls.

Katahdin 3, Southern Aroostook 1

Katahdin earned the girls half of Tuesday's matchup with Southern Aroostook, winning 3-1.

Mia McNally, Joey Richardson and Alaina Rodgerson each scored for the Lady Cougars.

Jazmine Ellingwood scored Southern Aroostook's goal.

Bangor Christian 3, Wisdom 2, 2OT

Wisdom pushed Bangor Christian deep into double overtime before the Lady Patriots escaped with a 3-2 victory.

Moriah Emerson scored twice for Bangor Christian, while Annie Allen also found the net.

Madi Cyr and Ellie Cyr scored for Wisdom.

Penobscot Valley 3, Ashland 2

Penobscot Valley edged Ashland 3-2 in another one-goal girls matchup.

Washburn 6, MSSM 1

Washburn put together a six-goal performance to earn a 6-1 victory over MSSM.

Today's County Schedule

Wednesday, October 14

Girls Soccer

Easton at Hodgdon, 3:30 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns at Houlton, 6 p.m.

Caribou at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

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