Overtime finishes, shutouts and another big scoring night highlighted Thursday's Aroostook County high school soccer action.

Emily Lapierre completed a hat trick with the game-winning goal in overtime as Van Buren edged Ashland 4-3, while Fort Kent also needed extra time to get past Madawaska in boys action.

Katahdin and Hodgdon both earned boys shutouts, and Wisdom picked up a one-goal girls victory over Katahdin.

Here is a look at Thursday's County soccer results.

Girls Soccer

Van Buren 4, Ashland 3, OT

Emily Lapierre delivered another big performance for Van Buren, completing a hat trick with the game-winning goal 2:35 into overtime as the Crusaders edged Ashland 4-3.

Madelyn Marquis scored Van Buren's other goal off an assist from Taylor Lausier.

Sadie Trams accounted for all three Ashland goals with a hat trick for the Lady Hornets.

Wisdom 2, Katahdin 1

Ellie Cyr scored both Wisdom goals as the Lady Pioneers earned a 2-1 victory over Katahdin.

Joey Richardson scored the Lady Cougars' goal.

Fort Kent 2, Madawaska 0

Fort Kent kept Madawaska off the scoreboard and earned a 2-0 victory in Thursday's girls matchup.

Easton 3, Hodgdon 1

Easton picked up a 3-1 victory over Hodgdon.

Boys Soccer

Fort Kent 2, Madawaska 1, OT

Fort Kent and Madawaska needed overtime to decide another close County matchup before the Warriors came away with a 2-1 victory.

Easton Daigle and Dom Cyr scored for Fort Kent.

Aiden Gagnon had Madawaska's goal off an assist from Josh Querze.

Katahdin 2, Wisdom 0

Conor Schmidt supplied all of the scoring for Katahdin as the Cougars earned a 2-0 shutout victory over Wisdom.

Schmidt scored both goals, while Gage Phillips was outstanding in net, stopping all 18 shots he faced to preserve the shutout.

Hodgdon 2, Easton 0

Hodgdon also earned a shutout Thursday, defeating Easton 2-0.

Finn Gardiner and Jacob Tuttle scored for the Hawks.

Ashland 1, Van Buren 0

Ashland came away with a 1-0 victory over Van Buren in the boys half of Thursday's matchup.

The result gave Ashland and Van Buren a split of the day's varsity contests after the Crusader girls won their overtime thriller earlier in the evening.

Presque Isle 2, Caribou 1

Presque Isle completed the sweep of the Vikings on Senior Night by a 2-1 margin. Jackson Greaves and Pruett Dionne scored for the Wildcats.

Today's County Schedule

Friday, October 16

Girls Soccer

Hodgdon at Washburn, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Shead at East Grand, 4 p.m.

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