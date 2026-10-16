The County Scoreboard: Overtime Wins and Shutouts Highlight Thursday Soccer
Overtime finishes, shutouts and another big scoring night highlighted Thursday's Aroostook County high school soccer action.
Emily Lapierre completed a hat trick with the game-winning goal in overtime as Van Buren edged Ashland 4-3, while Fort Kent also needed extra time to get past Madawaska in boys action.
Katahdin and Hodgdon both earned boys shutouts, and Wisdom picked up a one-goal girls victory over Katahdin.
Here is a look at Thursday's County soccer results.
Girls Soccer
Van Buren 4, Ashland 3, OT
Emily Lapierre delivered another big performance for Van Buren, completing a hat trick with the game-winning goal 2:35 into overtime as the Crusaders edged Ashland 4-3.
Madelyn Marquis scored Van Buren's other goal off an assist from Taylor Lausier.
Sadie Trams accounted for all three Ashland goals with a hat trick for the Lady Hornets.
Wisdom 2, Katahdin 1
Ellie Cyr scored both Wisdom goals as the Lady Pioneers earned a 2-1 victory over Katahdin.
Joey Richardson scored the Lady Cougars' goal.
Fort Kent 2, Madawaska 0
Fort Kent kept Madawaska off the scoreboard and earned a 2-0 victory in Thursday's girls matchup.
Easton 3, Hodgdon 1
Easton picked up a 3-1 victory over Hodgdon.
Boys Soccer
Fort Kent 2, Madawaska 1, OT
Fort Kent and Madawaska needed overtime to decide another close County matchup before the Warriors came away with a 2-1 victory.
Easton Daigle and Dom Cyr scored for Fort Kent.
Aiden Gagnon had Madawaska's goal off an assist from Josh Querze.
Katahdin 2, Wisdom 0
Conor Schmidt supplied all of the scoring for Katahdin as the Cougars earned a 2-0 shutout victory over Wisdom.
Schmidt scored both goals, while Gage Phillips was outstanding in net, stopping all 18 shots he faced to preserve the shutout.
Hodgdon 2, Easton 0
Hodgdon also earned a shutout Thursday, defeating Easton 2-0.
Finn Gardiner and Jacob Tuttle scored for the Hawks.
Ashland 1, Van Buren 0
Ashland came away with a 1-0 victory over Van Buren in the boys half of Thursday's matchup.
The result gave Ashland and Van Buren a split of the day's varsity contests after the Crusader girls won their overtime thriller earlier in the evening.
Presque Isle 2, Caribou 1
Presque Isle completed the sweep of the Vikings on Senior Night by a 2-1 margin. Jackson Greaves and Pruett Dionne scored for the Wildcats.
Today's County Schedule
Friday, October 16
Girls Soccer
Hodgdon at Washburn, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Shead at East Grand, 4 p.m.