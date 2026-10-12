Another busy week of high school sports across Aroostook County is in the books, and the final stretch of the fall regular season is here.

The Monday Five and Five takes one more look at five of the biggest stories from the past week before counting down five things worth watching in the days ahead.

Five From Last Week

5. Presque Isle Girls Keep Rolling

The Presque Isle girls put together back-to-back shutouts, defeating Orono 4-0 before blanking Ellsworth 2-0 Saturday.

Peyton Boinske scored three goals across the two victories, while goalkeeper Sammi Argraves added two more clean sheets.

The Wildcats enter the new week ranked No. 2 in Class B North at 7-1-2, with 80.842 Heal Points.

4. County Golfers Finish Strong at the State Championships

Aroostook County golfers turned in several strong finishes on the state stage.

Houlton's Beckett Peabody tied for third in Class C with a 76, while Presley Goodwin finished third among the Class C girls with a 92.

Alice Korzekwa added a sixth-place finish in Class B, while Averie Smith was sixth in Class C.

3. County Girls Fill Up the Score Sheet

There was no shortage of offense from County girls last week.

Van Buren's Emily Lapierre delivered one of the biggest individual games of the fall, scoring five goals and adding two assists against MSSM.

Ashland's Sadie Trams finished the week with seven goals, Fort Kent's Reece Doucette scored six, Wisdom's Ellie Cyr recorded four goals and an assist, and Katahdin's Mia McNally added three goals and two assists.

2. County Runners Shine Ahead of Championship Week

Aroostook County runners had another big weekend with the PVC Championships now approaching.

Houlton/GHCA's Malachi Witmer won the Red Riot Challenge in 13:22.20, while Caribou's Pierce Gorneault and Emma Graves also picked up individual victories.

Houlton/GHCA added the varsity boys team title at the Red Riot Challenge, along with the JV girls championship.

1. Conor Schmidt Puts Together a Monster Week

Katahdin's Conor Schmidt takes the top spot after one of the biggest offensive weeks of the fall.

Schmidt finished with eight goals and three assists across three Cougar victories.

He scored twice against Ashland, followed with three goals and an assist against East Grand, before closing the week with three goals and two assists against Shead.

That's 11 points in three games.

Five to Watch This Week

5. Penobscot Valley Visits Ashland

Tuesday brings an important Class D North girls matchup when Penobscot Valley travels to Ashland.

Penobscot Valley enters No. 3 at 5-2-3 with 66.071 Heal Points, while Ashland is No. 4 at 8-2-1 with 60.434.

Their first meeting ended in a tie, adding even more importance to the rematch.

4. A Huge Week for Wisdom

Wisdom's girls enter the week ranked No. 1 in North 8-Person at 10-1.

Tuesday brings a rematch with unbeaten Bangor Christian, the only team to defeat Wisdom this season. The Pioneers then host Katahdin Thursday.

The boys matchup Thursday also carries plenty of intrigue. Wisdom is No. 3 at 9-2, while Katahdin is also 9-2 but sits ninth in Heal Points.

3. PVC Cross Country Championships

Championship racing arrives Saturday as County runners head to Old Town for the PVC Championships.

Witmer, Gorneault, Graves and several other County runners enter the meet following strong performances last weekend, giving the area plenty of individual and team storylines to follow.

2. Madawaska Meets Central Aroostook

Tuesday's Madawaska-Central Aroostook doubleheader carries major Class D North implications.

On the boys side, it's No. 1 Madawaska at 9-1 against No. 2 Central Aroostook at 9-2.

Central Aroostook also holds the No. 1 spot in the girls standings at 10-2, while Madawaska enters No. 5 at 8-2.

One doubleheader could have an impact near the top of both Class D North races.

1. Presque Isle and John Bapst Meet Twice

Presque Isle and John Bapst meet twice in six days, with important Class B North positioning at stake on both sides.

The Presque Isle girls enter No. 2 in Class B North at 7-1-2 with 80.842 Heal Points, while unbeaten John Bapst sits right behind at No. 3.

On the boys side, John Bapst is No. 2 at 9-0-1, while Presque Isle is No. 4 at 6-3-1 with 59.668 Heal Points.

The teams meet Monday in Presque Isle before doing it all over again Saturday at John Bapst.

With the regular season winding down, those four games could play a major role in where both Wildcat teams land when the Class B North tournament begins.

Another Big Week Ahead

The regular season is running out, tournament positioning is becoming clearer, and every result carries a little more weight.

We'll continue following the scores, standings, standout performances and championship action throughout another busy week of high school sports across Aroostook County.

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!