Monday brought a mix of dominant performances and tight finishes across Aroostook County high school soccer.

The Fort Fairfield girls rolled to an 8-0 victory over Hodgdon, while the Tiger and Hawk boys battled through double overtime before settling for a 1-1 draw. Madawaska swept Easton, while Van Buren and Mattanawcook also finished even in boys action.

Here is a look at Monday's County soccer results.

Girls Soccer

Fort Fairfield 8, Hodgdon 0

Fort Fairfield turned in one of Monday's biggest performances, rolling to an 8-0 victory over Hodgdon.

The Tigers controlled the matchup from start to finish and added another strong result as the regular season moves deeper into October.

John Bapst 8, Caribou 0

John Bapst came away with an 8-0 victory over Caribou in Monday's Class B matchup.

Madawaska 3, Easton 0

Madawaska completed the girls half of a sweep over Easton with a 3-0 shutout victory.

Boys Soccer

Fort Fairfield 1, Hodgdon 1, 2OT

Fort Fairfield and Hodgdon could not be separated after regulation or two overtime periods, battling to a 1-1 draw.

Wyatt Oliver scored the Hodgdon goal off an assist from Jacob Tuttle.

Aiden Carliglio was busy in goal for the Hawks and turned away 22 shots to help Hodgdon earn the tie.

Seth Cote scored for Fort Fairfield, while Levi Cole made 10 saves in the Tigers' net.

Van Buren 2, Mattanawcook Academy 2

Van Buren and Mattanawcook Academy played to another close finish Monday, ending in a 2-2 draw.

Madawaska 4, Easton 1

Madawaska completed a varsity soccer sweep of Easton with a 4-1 boys victory.

Combined with the girls' 3-0 win, the Owls outscored Easton 7-1 across the two games.

Wisdom 3, Ashland 2

Wisdom earned a close 3-2 victory over Ashland in an 8-player matchup between two County programs.

John Bapst 3, Caribou 2

Caribou pushed John Bapst throughout Monday's Class B contest before the Crusaders came away with a 3-2 victory.

Today's County Schedule

Tuesday, October 6

Girls Soccer

Wisdom at East Grand, 3 p.m.

Piscataquis Community at Katahdin, 4 p.m.

Presque Isle at Orono, 4 p.m.

Van Buren at MSSM, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Houlton/GHCA at Calais, 4 p.m.

Katahdin at Ashland, 4 p.m.

Wisdom at East Grand, 4:30 p.m.

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