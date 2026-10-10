Goals came in bunches across Aroostook County on Friday, with Emily Lapierre turning in one of the biggest individual performances of the fall.

Lapierre scored five goals and added two assists as Van Buren rolled to an 11-0 victory over MSSM. Katahdin's boys and girls combined for 17 goals in a sweep of East Grand, while Madawaska's two teams outscored Southern Aroostook 14-0.

Ava Ezell also recorded a hat trick for Houlton in a one-goal battle with Central.

Here is a look at Friday's County soccer action.

Girls Soccer

Van Buren 11, MSSM 0

Emily Lapierre had a huge afternoon for Van Buren, scoring five goals and assisting on two more in an 11-0 victory over MSSM.

Ciara St. Pierre added two goals and an assist.

Taylor Lausier, Annie Rossignol, Ashlyn Bouchard and Madelyn Marquis each scored once for the Crusaders as Van Buren spread the offense throughout the lineup.

Madawaska 6, Southern Aroostook 0

Madawaska opened a big day for the Owls with a 6-0 shutout victory over Southern Aroostook.

The Madawaska boys followed with another shutout later in the day, giving the Owls a 14-0 combined advantage across the two varsity contests.

Katahdin 10, East Grand 2

Katahdin reached double figures in Friday's girls matchup, earning a 10-2 victory over East Grand.

It was the first half of another high-scoring day for the Cougars, whose boys followed with seven goals.

Central 4, Houlton 3

Houlton and Central played one of Friday's closest contests, with Central holding on for a 4-3 victory.

Ava Ezell accounted for all three Lady Shires goals, recording a hat trick in the loss.

Wisdom 7, Penquis 0

Wisdom continued its strong offensive stretch while also keeping another opponent off the scoreboard, defeating Penquis 7-0.

Boys Soccer

Katahdin 7, East Grand 0

Conor Schmidt led another big Katahdin offensive performance with three goals and an assist as the Cougars shut out East Grand 7-0.

Leighton Rodgerson scored twice and added an assist, while Blake Rush accounted for Katahdin's other two goals.

Bryten Hartsgrove and Chandler Libby each recorded two assists.

Gage Phillips made two saves to preserve the shutout in the Katahdin net.

Combined with the girls' 10-2 win, Katahdin's varsity soccer teams scored 17 goals Friday.

Madawaska 8, Southern Aroostook 0

Owen Gagnon recorded a hat trick as Madawaska rolled to an 8-0 win over Southern Aroostook.

Josh Querze added two goals for the Owls.

Lucas Pelletier, Jaxon Crandall and Bradley Kennedy also found the back of the net.

The victory completed a sweep for Madawaska after the girls earned a 6-0 win earlier in the day. The two Owl teams combined for 14 goals without allowing one.

Wisdom 3, Penquis 1

Wisdom completed a boys and girls sweep of Penquis with a 3-1 victory.

The Pioneers' two varsity soccer teams combined for 10 goals Friday while allowing just one.

Mattanawcook Academy 2, Van Buren 1

Van Buren battled Mattanawcook Academy in another close matchup before the Lynx came away with a 2-1 victory.

Today's County Schedule

Saturday, October 10

Girls Soccer

Ashland at Schenck/Stearns, 11 a.m.

Hermon at Caribou, noon

Presque Isle at Ellsworth, noon

Penobscot Valley at Fort Kent, noon

Katahdin at Shead, 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Houlton at Lee Academy, noon

Ashland at Schenck/Stearns, 12:30 p.m.

Hermon at Caribou, 2 p.m.

Presque Isle at Ellsworth, 2 p.m.

Katahdin at Shead, 2:30 p.m.

George Stevens Academy/Deer Isle-Stonington at Fort Kent, 4 p.m.

Football

Waterville at Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/GHCA, 1 p.m. at Maliseet Athletic Field

Cross Country

Central Aroostook, Fort Kent and Houlton are among the County programs scheduled for the Orono Invitational at noon.

Golf

The MPA Class B and Class C team and individual state championships are scheduled for today at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

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