Aroostook County runners put together a dominant Saturday on two different courses, bringing home four team championships along with several individual victories at the Red Riot Challenge in Orono and the Pendale’s meet in Hermon.

Houlton/GHCA captured both the varsity boys and JV girls team titles at the Red Riot Challenge. At Pendale’s, Caribou won the varsity boys competition and Presque Isle claimed the varsity girls title.

Individually, Houlton/GHCA’s Malachi Witmer, Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault and Emma Graves all crossed the finish line first in their respective varsity races.

Red Riot Challenge

Houlton Boys Put Four Runners in the Top Five

Houlton/GHCA controlled the varsity boys 4,000-meter race, placing four runners among the first five finishers and winning the team championship with 35 points.

Malachi Witmer led the way, winning the race in 13:22.20.

Wyatt Quint finished third in 13:39.71, Logan Witmer was fourth at 13:40.40 and Brayden Drake followed in fifth with a time of 13:41.60.

Stephen Cormier completed Houlton/GHCA's scoring five in 23rd place at 15:59.20.

The Shires finished 17 points ahead of second-place George Stevens Academy. Orono was third with 61.

Lucas McPhee added a 29th-place finish for Houlton/GHCA in 16:59.80.

Fort Kent's Jaxson Saucier was 30th overall with a time of 17:00.30.

Houlton JV Girls Earn Perfect Team Score

Houlton/GHCA also swept the scoring positions in the JV girls race to finish with a perfect 15 points.

Charlotte Estabrook won the 4,000-meter race in 20:00.94.

Dalylah Mincey finished second at 22:48.95, Kaley Whitman was fourth at 25:09.28, Alaina Locker finished sixth at 25:48.28 and Sandra Quinlan rounded out the scoring in eighth.

Burlock Leads County JV Boys

Houlton/GHCA's Victor Burlock was the top County finisher in the JV boys race, placing fourth in 18:53.38.

Pendale's Meet

Caribou Goes 1-2-3 to Win Boys Team Championship

Caribou grabbed the first three individual places in the varsity boys 5,000-meter race and went on to win the team title with 33 points.

Pierce Gorneault took the individual victory in 16:45.00.

Tewolde Stewart followed in second at 17:24.95, while Peyton Gorneault completed the Vikings' 1-2-3 sweep with a third-place finish in 18:00.59.

Xander Jamieson finished 13th and Alex Searles was 14th to complete Caribou's scoring five.

Micah Menifield finished 17th and Isaac Brissette was 20th.

Caribou finished 36 points ahead of second-place Presque Isle.

Presque Isle Boys Take Second

Presque Isle packed four runners into the top 12 on the way to second place with 69 points.

Jeremy Charette led the Wildcats with a fourth-place finish in 18:02.30.

Connor Meile placed ninth at 18:28.24, Geonni Guevara was 11th in 18:58.76 and Henry Clayton finished 12th at 19:01.52.

Matthew Demarest completed the Wildcat scoring in 35th place.

Central Aroostook freshman Carlson Rolon also turned in a strong race, finishing 26th in 21:36.85.

Graves Wins, Presque Isle Claims Girls Team Title

Caribou's Emma Graves earned the individual victory in the varsity girls 5,000-meter race, crossing the line in 19:23.22.

Presque Isle then used a deep pack behind Graves to win the team championship.

Aleah Rideout led the Wildcats with a runner-up finish in 19:58.19, followed immediately by Lillian Johnson in third at 20:06.15.

Taylor York placed seventh in 20:55.44 and Marie Johnston was 10th at 22:19.55.

Meredith House finished 16th to complete Presque Isle's scoring five and give the Wildcats 31 points.

Caribou finished second with 42 points.

Behind Graves, Jenna Strid placed fifth, Isabella Albert was eighth, Gloria Dionne finished 17th and Anna Haley was 23rd.

Jade Clayton finished 18th for Presque Isle, while Lydia Bragdon was 26th.

Caribou Sweeps Top Four in JV Boys

Caribou also dominated the front of the JV boys race.

Isaac Goodwin won in 19:46.29, followed by teammates Emerson Langworthy in second, Wesley Thomas in third and Jimmy Norelli in fourth.

Presque Isle Places Two in JV Girls Top Four

Presque Isle freshmen Ashton Hughes and Macyn Morton finished third and fourth in the JV girls race.

Hughes crossed the line in 25:17.55, with Morton just behind at 25:21.86.

Washburn's Eleanora Streeter finished fifth in 26:51.15, while Presque Isle's Ellie Blackstone and Grace Hilton placed seventh and eighth.

Saturday's results gave County runners a strong finish to another busy weekend, with team championships for Houlton/GHCA, Caribou and Presque Isle and individual victories from Witmer, Gorneault, Graves, Estabrook and Goodwin.

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