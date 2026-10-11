Aroostook County golfers closed out the 2026 high school season with several strong performances at the Class B and Class C State Golf Championships.

Houlton posted the best team finish among County schools, placing fifth in Class C with a four-player score of 336. The Shires also produced two of the County's top individual finishes, with Beckett Peabody tying for third in the boys competition and Presley Goodwin finishing third in the girls championship.

Presque Isle represented the County in Class B, finishing 12th as a team, while Alice Korzekwa tied for sixth in the girls division and Duke Deschene led the Wildcat boys with a tie for 16th.

Here is a look at every Aroostook County finisher from this year's state championships.

Class C Team Championship

Houlton led the County teams with a fifth-place finish, shooting a combined 336.

Central Aroostook finished 11th at 369, while Hodgdon was one stroke back in 12th with a 370.

Maranacook won the Class C championship with a 317.

Class C Boys

Beckett Peabody Leads County With Top-Three Finish

Houlton's Beckett Peabody turned in the top County boys performance in Class C, shooting a 76 to finish four-over par and tie for third place.

Peabody finished just three strokes behind individual champion Jack Fontaine of Maranacook, who shot a 73.

Houlton teammate Colin Larrabee tied for 14th with an 81.

Fort Kent's Mason Pelletier also shot 81 to tie for 14th.

More County Class C Boys Finishers

Wyatt Oliver, Hodgdon - T34, 88

Brody Libby, Houlton - T34, 88

Max Couture, Central Aroostook - T37, 89

Dylan McKeen, Central Aroostook - T40, 90

Brennan Libby, Houlton - T43, 91

John Gaddis, Hodgdon - T45, 92

Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon - T51, 94

Kohen Kinney, Central Aroostook - T55, 95

Jack Hentosh, Central Aroostook - T55, 95

Colin Harvey, Fort Kent - T55, 95

DJ White, Hodgdon - T61, 96

Vander White, Fort Fairfield - T65, 97

Jacob Bushy, Houlton - T70, 98

Ben Woodworth, Central Aroostook - T72, 99

James Gaddis, Hodgdon - 77th, 101

Kellen McCrum, Central Aroostook - 78th, 103

Grady Kingsbury, Central Aroostook - 80th, 106

Mitchell Burtt, Central Aroostook - 82nd, 109

Cameron Hanington, Hodgdon - 84th, 142

Class C Girls

Goodwin Takes Third For Houlton

Houlton's Presley Goodwin turned in one of the best County performances of the championships, shooting a 92 to finish third in the Class C girls division.

Goodwin finished nine strokes behind champion Kaydance Allarie of Winthrop.

Ashland's Averie Smith finished sixth with a 101.

Fort Fairfield's Chloe White was seventh after shooting 109, while Central Aroostook's Rebecca O'Leary finished eighth with a 111.

County Class C Girls Finishers

Presley Goodwin, Houlton - 3rd, 92

Averie Smith, Ashland - 6th, 101

Chloe White, Fort Fairfield - 7th, 109

Rebecca O'Leary, Central Aroostook - 8th, 111

Class B Team Championship

Presque Isle represented Aroostook County in the Class B team competition and finished 12th with a score of 366.

Lincoln Academy won the Class B team championship with a 317.

Class B Boys

Deschene Leads Presque Isle

Duke Deschene posted Presque Isle's best boys score, shooting an 84 to tie for 16th place.

Patrick Collins, who entered the state championship after winning the PVC individual title, shot an 89 and tied for 42nd.

Alex Crawford finished 63rd with a 94.

Wilder Young tied for 77th with a 99, while Mason Henderson tied for 79th after shooting 101.

Presque Isle Boys Finishers

Duke Deschene - T16, 84

Patrick Collins - T42, 89

Alex Crawford - 63rd, 94

Wilder Young - T77, 99

Mason Henderson - T79, 101

Class B Girls

Korzekwa Finishes Tied For Sixth

Alice Korzekwa capped her season with another strong finish, shooting a 101 to tie for sixth in the Class B girls championship.

Korzekwa was one of just eight golfers to finish inside the top eight and ended the day 11 shots behind co-champions Kathryn Peterson of Lake Region and Carla Ferraris of Fryeburg Academy, who each shot 90.

County's Top State Championship Finishes

Among the highlights from the two state tournaments:

Beckett Peabody, Houlton: T3 Class C boys, 76

Presley Goodwin, Houlton: 3rd Class C girls, 92

Houlton: 5th Class C team, 336

Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle: T6 Class B girls, 101

Averie Smith, Ashland: 6th Class C girls, 101

Chloe White, Fort Fairfield: 7th Class C girls, 109

Duke Deschene, Presque Isle: T16 Class B boys, 84

It was a strong finish to the fall golf season for Aroostook County, with golfers from Presque Isle, Houlton, Central Aroostook, Hodgdon, Fort Kent, Fort Fairfield and Ashland all represented on the state championship leaderboards.

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