Conor Schmidt turned in another big offensive performance for Katahdin, while Presque Isle and Caribou both earned shutout victories to highlight Saturday's Aroostook County high school soccer action.

Schmidt finished with three goals and two assists as the Katahdin boys rolled past Shead 8-0. Presque Isle's girls blanked Ellsworth 2-0, while the Caribou boys earned a 2-0 victory over Hermon.

Saturday also brought a double-overtime battle between Katahdin and Shead in girls soccer and another overtime result for the Presque Isle boys.

Here is a look at the County action.

Girls Soccer

Presque Isle 2, Ellsworth 0

Presque Isle picked up an important road victory Saturday, shutting out Ellsworth 2-0.

Carrlyn Buck and Peyton Boinske scored for the Lady Wildcats.

Delanie Cyr added an assist, and Sammi Argreaves with her 5th shutout of the season.

Presque Isle's defense did the rest, keeping Ellsworth off the scoreboard and adding another clean sheet to the Wildcats' season.

Fort Kent 4, Penobscot Valley 1

Fort Kent earned another strong victory Saturday, defeating Penobscot Valley 4-1.

Shead 2, Katahdin 1, 2OT

Katahdin and Shead needed two overtime periods to decide Saturday's matchup before Shead came away with a 2-1 victory.

Ashland 6, Schenck/Stearns 1

Ashland continued its strong late-season stretch with a 6-1 victory over Schenck/Stearns.

Hermon 10, Caribou 2

Hermon came away with a 10-2 victory over Caribou.

Carly Levesque and Peyton West scored the goals for the Lady Vikings.

Boys Soccer

Katahdin 8, Shead 0

Conor Schmidt led another offensive explosion for Katahdin with three goals and two assists in an 8-0 shutout victory over Shead.

Blake Rush added two goals and an assist.

Bryten Hartsgrove, Leighton Rodgerson and Gabe Landry each finished with a goal and an assist.

Gage Phillips made four saves in goal to preserve the shutout for the Cougars.

Caribou 2, Hermon 0

Caribou answered Hermon's win in the girls matchup by shutting out the Hawks 2-0 in boys action.

The victory gave the Vikings another important result as the Class B North regular season moves toward its final stretch.

Fort Kent 3, George Stevens Academy 1

Fort Kent picked up a 3-1 victory over George Stevens Academy on Saturday.

Ellsworth 2, Presque Isle 2

Presque Isle and Ellsworth could not be separated Saturday, finishing in a 2-2 draw.

Pruet Dionne and Jackson Greaves scored for the Wildcats.

Schenck/Stearns 5, Ashland 0

Schenck/Stearns earned a 5-0 victory over Ashland in boys action.

Lee Academy 3, Houlton 2

Houlton battled Lee Academy in a close contest before the Pandas came away with a 3-2 victory.

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